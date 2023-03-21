RUGBY Union completed a perfect Bathurst District Junior Cricket Association opens season with a nine wicket success over Bushrangers at Morse Park 1 on Saturday.
A ruthless team bowling performance and a drama-free chase saw Rugby chase down the target of 42 in 7.2 overs, taking them to their 11th straight win of the season.
Rugby's side features several players with first grade and representative experience and they brought all of that to the table when it mattered most.
Rugby coach Garth Dean said his team have been a treat to watch throughout 2022-23.
"Out of the whole group of 13 I'd say there's only a couple who haven't played representative cricket, but the big thing for them is still making sure that they produced when they have to," he said.
"That's especially the case in the field, where you win everything. We put a lot of work into that and that came out in the grand final.
"There were a couple of really, really good catches and we created lots of pressure. The highest score against us all year was 58, so we really wanted to put the exclamation mark on a season like that."
Bushrangers won the toss and elected to bat, looking to see if their President's Cup pairing of Joel Cicciari and Erik Frost could bring their form from that competition into the junior game.
However, Rugby's bowling attack was on point from the outset.
They had the openers out quickly to make it 2-11 but Murray Staines (17) provided some fight at the top of the order.
Staines would be the only one to get out of double figures, as every Rugby bowler contributed to the Bushrangers' fall in 21 overs.
All eight Rugby bowlers came away with a wicket while Flynn Taylor (2-4) and Brayden Miller (2-8) made two breakthroughs each.
In reply, Kayne Veney didn't waste time racing to 16 runs before he fell.
Hugh Taylor (12 not out) and Ali Wally (11 not out) finished off the job and completed Rugby's perfect season.
"I was looking at the score as the game was unfolding and then noticed that everyone had taken a wicket," Dean said.
"Then in the last over Bilal took one as well, so everyone coming away with a wicket is not something that you get to see a whole lot."
The Rugby-Bushrangers match was the grand final for the under 18s age group, while in the 15s grand final Saint Stanislaus' College White proved too strong for Blayney.
Stannies hit 4-134 before they had Blayney all out for 17.
