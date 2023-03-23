Inmate awaits sentence after he spat in the face of two prison officers

SPITTING in the face of two correctional service officers before threatening to stab them in the chest has brought a prisoner back to court.
Dylan Wright, 26, will stay locked up in Bathurst jail serving a prison sentence for an unrelated matter as he awaits sentence for two counts of assaulting a law officer.
Wright's legal aid solicitor, Ms Maranga entered pleas of guilty to the charges on March 15 in Bathurst Local Court on behalf of Wright, who appeared by audio visual link (AVL).
Police documents tendered to the court explain Wright was in a reception cell at the Bathurst Correctional Centre about 11am on August 17, 2022, when he was refusing to be handcuffed.
After some time, Wright was cuffed by prison staff and taken to a cell at the back of the jail when he became extremely aggressive.
"Come in here ya (expletive) dog ... you're not wearing a (expletive) stab vest. If ya come in here, I'll stab ya right in the chest," Wright said to corrective officers.
The two victims in the matter, who are both correctional service staff, shot a single dose of chemical spray into Wright's cell before he was taken to the multi-purpose unit.
The officer's opened a door and pushed Wright - who would not go inside on his own - into the cell. He then stepped towards the victims and spat in their faces.
Wright got a second dose of chemical spray as the cell door was shut.
The court heard the entire incident was filmed on Body Worn Video. A report was made and taken to Bathurst Police Station on August 18.
Police said they gave Bathurst Community Corrections a letter of opportunity for Wright on August 31 to be interviewed about the incident but he refused.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis ordered a full Sentence Assessment Report to get an understanding of Wright's past and his behaviour before he returns to Bathurst Local Court by AVL on May 15 for sentence.
"Your history is a mess. Your matter needs more time in the list," Ms Ellis said.
