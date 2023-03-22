Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Ticket prices to Bathurst's NRL match are up 60 per cent from six years ago

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
March 23 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spencer Leniu makes a run for Penrith Panthers in their win against Manly Sea Eagles at Bathurst in 2021. Picture by Phil Blatch

IF YOU want to fork out for a ticket to next month's NRL match in Bathurst, you'll be paying a lot more than you did in previous years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.