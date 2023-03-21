SPARKING a line break then backing up to score - it's something star fullback James Tedesco has done countless times for the Sydney Roosters and now Tyler Colley has done too.
The Bathurst talent is the starting five-eighth for the Sydney Roosters' Jersey Flegg side and scoring in that fashion ranks as one of his highlights thus far.
In came in round two against the Canberra Raiders in the 54th minute and was part of a second half onslaught which led to a 48-16 Roosters win.
"It was a tough match against the Raiders, the first half was 16-all, then we came out in the second half and just rolled them," Colley, a St Pat's product, said.
"I was pushing up through the middle, got an offload to our fullback and then backed up our fullback. He passed one-on-one with the fullback for the Raiders and I scored next to the sticks.
"It was a good highlight. It's the sort of footy the Roosters pride themselves on, pushing up through the middle and scoring off that, like you see Tedesco doing that all the time.
"So it was good to get one of those tries, I'll keep pushing up and hopefully get a few more."
It's been a lot of hard work to get here and there's still a lot to do, but it's been rewarded now.- Tyler Colley
That win over the Raiders has formed part of an unbeaten start to Colley's Jersey Flegg career.
He was given the opportunity to play in the under 21s competition after skippering the Roosters in the Sydney Shield last season.
It's been a tough path that has involved hours and hours of training from the talented playmaker.
"I never got to play any SG Ball so it's been a lot of hard work to get here and there's still a lot to do, but it's been rewarded now with me being in Jersey Flegg," he said.
"I'll just keep working hard and try to keep on improving week to week and hopefully the team keeps getting some good results."
The Roosters have beaten the Tigers (26-16), Raiders (48-16) and the Rabbitohs (30-20) to be one of three undefeated sides after three rounds.
While the standard is higher than anything Colley - a Group 10, Western and NSW Country representative - has experience previously, he wasn't nervous about the challenge.
"It's been awesome, I've had a good experience," Colley said.
"It was actually alright on debut, I felt pretty comfortable. Obviously it's been a lot of hard work in the pre-season, so I was confident in the preparation I'd done and the team I have around me.
"It's heaps faster and more physical too, just young, fit bodies.
"But I think I've adjusted pretty well, it's round three and I think I've gone pretty good."
As well as his try against the Raiders, Colley has added seven conversions to his personal tally and also played a role in setting up a number of four-pointers for his team-mates.
"Round one our regular kicker was out and I got the job, I'm sort of our second string goalkicker. So whenever I need to fill in there I'm confident I'll do a good job and I've kicked well there so far," he said.
"I've been talking about not overplaying my role but to take my opportunities when I get them, so I've had a few try assists.
"I've had a couple of times when I could've scored myself and I've passed to the winger. You do need to make sure of it.
"I think I've thrown one where the ball went over the winger's head, but other than that I've executed pretty well."
As proud as Colley has been of his efforts in attack, the way he has improved defensively has been even more rewarding.
It's an area of his game coaching staff identified as needing work and Colley has responded.
"It's a big thing I spoke about with the Chooks last year, getting on top in defence. Because last year I was stripped off a fair few tackles this year they wanted me to pick it up," he said.
"I've worked really hard and done extra sessions to improve my defence and I think it's shown. They've been happy with it and I've been happy with my contact.
"I've got good people inside and outside of me defending, which makes my job a lot easier too.
"Obviously there's more room for improvement, but I'm definitely getting reward there."
This weekend Colley and his team-mates will sit out with the bye, but the work on the training paddock goes on.
They are keen to extend their streak when taking on Melbourne Storm in round five at Wentworth Park.
"We've had three physical games so far, we had that rivalry against Souths, Canberra, that was a massive game and Tigers, they were physical too," Colley said.
"So it's good to get the bye and prepare for the Melbourne Storm. We lost a couple of front rowers, one to suspension and one to injury, but they'll both be back for that in round five."
