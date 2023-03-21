Bathurst trio all pick up team medals at National Championships

BATHURST'S Kalinda Robinson and Eliza Bennett have had the chance to race alongside one another for many years during their junior days but they enjoyed a rare head-to-head battle at the recent AusCycling Elite, Junior 19 and Para Track National Championships in Brisbane.
Their knockout race, in which Bennett won by less than a wheel length, was a fun highlight for the pair in a high quality competition on the boards at the Anna Meares Velodrome.
The duo were reunited when they teamed up for NSW in their elite women's team sprint silver medal performance later in the event.
Cadel Lovett came away with a bronze medal in the under 19s men's team pursuit to ensure that all three of Bathurst's representatives at the event enjoyed a podium finish.
Robinson said it was fun to go up against a familiar face in the sprint.
"It's funny that we go all the way up there just to race each other," she laughed.
"It was great though. We actually raced each other at nationals last year, but this time it was one-v-one. It was really exciting and it ended up being a great race.
"It's great doing a team sprint, and we're all pretty similar riders. I think that's what helped us go so well in that race. There's no real performance gaps so we made a great team, and what got us the silver."
Wednesday's opening day of the championships saw Robinson and Bennett pitted against one another in the first knockout round of the elite women's sprint.
Robinson was seventh in qualifying with a 11.208 while Bennett was 10th with 11.361.
However, it was Bennett who got the job done in the knockout race with a time of 12.02.
Bennett came up against Commonwealth Games competitor (and eventual bronze medallist) Brenna Hargrave in the quarter-finals, where the Bathurst rider was knockout in the best of three series.
On Friday Robinson managed to make her way through to the elite women's time trial final.
Robinson rode a time of 35.260 to finish fifth, 1.39 seconds away from winner Alessia McCaig.
Lovett made his first appearance of the championships on the same day, looking to take NSW into a gold medal ride for the under 19s men's team pursuit.
The team's time of 4:19.565 saw them last of the four teams in qualifying but they were able to get the better of Victoria in the bronze medal ride with an improved time of 4:18.045.
The following day Robinson and Bennett joined forces for the elite women's team sprint qualifying.
The Bathurst pair and teammate Tomansin Clark finished a close second in the standings to set up a gold medal ride against Queensland.
New South Wales improved their time in the final but so did their northern rivals, who claimed the spoils on their home track.
Robinson almost added an individual medal to her name when she came fourth in the keirin.
Lovett's next-best result came with a fifth placing in the men's under 19s madison, while he was also top 10 in the points and scratch races.
Robinson, who has been based in South Australia since the start of last year, now has a US tour to look forward to in June.
She'll have a great opportunity to take on new opposition and see what the American track scene has to offer.
"It's been going pretty good over here. I've been training hard and there's some racing coming up in American in June, and I'm getting ready for that alongside the other South Australian guys," she said.
"We'll have a month of racing over in Pennsylvania, at what they call 'T-Town' [the Lehigh Valley Velodrome]. At the academy level there's a couple of Australian riders going but there's also invitations for other institute riders."
