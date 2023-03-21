Western Advocate
Bathurst trio all pick up team medals at National Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 22 2023 - 1:05pm, first published March 21 2023 - 5:30pm
Kalinda Robinson and Eliza Bennett prepare for a rare race against one another at the Under 19s and Elite AusCycling Track Championships. Picture by Andrew Trovas Photography.

BATHURST'S Kalinda Robinson and Eliza Bennett have had the chance to race alongside one another for many years during their junior days but they enjoyed a rare head-to-head battle at the recent AusCycling Elite, Junior 19 and Para Track National Championships in Brisbane.

