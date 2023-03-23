HAVING trouble remembering things hasn't afforded a man any sympathy from the court, after he was given a fine for breaking orders.
Peter Edward John Coles, 61, of Forrest Place, Bathurst, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on March 15 after he pleaded guilty to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
After spending the afternoon at work, the victim went home around 8pm on December 21, 2022, and saw Coles - who lives close by - sitting out the front, court papers said.
As she was walking to her apartment, Coles called out but the victim ignored him.
"What? You're going to ignore me now?" he yelled out, as detailed in court documents.
The court was told the victim went to Bathurst Police Station on December 22 to report the incident, which had been a breach of Coles' AVO conditions.
Police went to a home on Forrest Place in Bathurst on January 22, 2023, where they spoke with Coles about the allegation.
Coles kept saying he could not remember talking to the victim or calling out to her after police asked him a number of times if there was truth to what the woman reported.
During sentencing, Coles' Legal Aid solicitor, Ms Thackray, told the court her client has trouble with his memory but accepted what the police 'facts' said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis fined Coles $250 for the charge.
