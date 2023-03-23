Western Advocate
Court

Peter Edward John Coles, 61 in Bathurst Local Court for breaching AVO

By Court Reporter
Updated March 23 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:30pm
A picture of Bathurst Courthouse in 2022. File picture

HAVING trouble remembering things hasn't afforded a man any sympathy from the court, after he was given a fine for breaking orders.

