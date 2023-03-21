Western Advocate
Paul Toole says Lithgow greyhound funding will not affect the future of Bathurst's track

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
March 22 2023 - 4:30am
A MULTI-MILLION dollar upgrade to the Lithgow greyhound racing facility will not affect the future of the greyhound industry in Bathurst according to Paul Toole.

