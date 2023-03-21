A MULTI-MILLION dollar upgrade to the Lithgow greyhound racing facility will not affect the future of the greyhound industry in Bathurst according to Paul Toole.
Last week, the Bathurst MP and NSW Deputy Premier was at the Lithgow facility to announce a $3 million upgrade that will transform the track into a tier one TAB racing facility with weekly meets.
Following the closure of Kennerson Park following significant damage sustained from flooding last November, there has been considerable debate about whether a new facility will be built in the same city or elsewhere across the region.
Mr Toole said the upgrade to Lithgow will not affect Bathurst's hopes of getting a new greyhound racing facility.
READ MORE:
"Greyhound Racing NSW announced a $3 million upgrade to the Lithgow track that will see the venue host weekly TAB racing when completed," he said.
"This upgrade has been in the planning process long before the Bathurst track was damaged.
"Lithgow's upgrade to a tier one TAB racing facility means locals won't have to travel outside the Central West until a new track is finalised."
Mr Toole said Greyhound Racing NSW was in Bathurst on Wednesday, March 15, looking at proposed land options for a new track to replace Kennerson Park.
"A new track to replace Kennerson Park will take time to design, plan and construct," he said.
"GRNSW is responsible for determining track locations and met with Bathurst Regional Council last week to discuss and view potential sites.
"I have been in constant communication with GRNSW, GBOTA, Bathurst Regional Council and local interested parties about a new track in Bathurst."
Kennerson Park's racing surface suffered extensive damage and outside fencing was destroyed after floodwaters from the neighbouring Macquarie River completely submerged the track in November, before it was officially condemned in January.
Bathurst's regular Monday meetings have moved to Dubbo and Gunnedah in order to give trainers in the region racing opportunities.
Since Greyhounds NSW announced the closure, Orange Regional Council has confirmed it has held preliminary discussions with the Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association (GBOTA) on the viability of constructing a new two-turn track in Orange, noting "there could be significant benefits of the sport returning".
Greyhound racing last featured at Wade Park in 2005, but has a long history in Orange having first raced at the turf venue in 1936.
Despite not having held a race meeting in almost two decades, their remains a strong greyhound racing community in Orange.
Dubbo's Dawson Park is currently the only functioning TAB greyhound racing track in the Central West.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.