BIG bags of books have arrived at Raglan Public in the latest instalment of a program that aims to give local children the reading bug.
Lions Club of Bathurst provides books to various preschools and schools in the city and the region - and the recipients get to choose the title that appeals to them.
It's part of the 123 Read 2 Me program in which donated books are put in the hands of young students to give them a solid base in language and literacy.
"Research has shown that being read to in early life is a foundation for reading and literacy success and book ownership is another thing that promotes literacy success," Lions Club of Bathurst's Read 2 Me co-ordinator Fiona Proctor said.
"It has been proven that children being read to from birth sets the brain up to learn to read."
The bags of books arrived at Raglan Public recently and each of the students will have the chance to make their choice next week.
"We wait for a day that suits the school so we can put the books out on the tables and the children select their own book - which is part of the process of owning their reading," Mrs Proctor said.
"We also go to pains to make sure that we're bringing books for every child in the group.
"We have graphic novels for children who don't have the stamina to do chapter books; we have advanced books that look like adult books for children who are advanced readers.
"We cater for all levels of reading and interest."
Lions Club of Bathurst has been coming to Raglan Public - and running the program - since 2019 and principal Jo Cafe said the students have embraced it.
"I think, certainly, the impact of this has grown," she said.
"Speaking to the children today, they could all tell me what books they'd got and the value they had in that book in being able to take it home.
"So it's something they now look forward to."
As well as schools in various parts of the region - including as far afield as Kandos, Sofala and Cullen Bullen - Lions Club of Bathurst also puts books into sections of Bathurst Hospital.
"We give books in new or near new condition to the maternity ward so the mums go home with a suitable book for a new bub," Mrs Proctor said.
"They also use the books in the neonatal unit."
Most of the books used in the 123 Read 2 Me program are donated, but Mrs Proctor said the Lions Club of Bathurst will also purchase titles "for a particular need if we don't get anything suitable".
She said St Vincent De Paul in Bathurst offers particularly generous support by providing books to the program at no cost.
Mrs Proctor said the school recipients of 123 Read 2 Me are chosen based on where the books will have "the most impact and the most value" and where the need is greatest.
An indication of how schools appreciate the program was provided by a recent Facebook post from Sofala Public School principal Debbie Barratt.
She said the school had been "generously gifted a selection of wonderful books" and thanked the Lions Club of Bathurst "for supporting such an important program and promoting the importance and joy of reading".
