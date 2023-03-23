Western Advocate
Lions Club of Bathurst provides books to Raglan Public as part of 123 Read 2 Me program

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated March 24 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:30am
Lions Club of Bathurst's Jenny Graham, Raglan Public students Sabrina Davis and Sonny Stark and Lions Club of Bathurst's Jenny Gleeson and (front row) Raglan Public principal Jo Cafe, students Kenzie Wray and Oaklen Ryan and Lions Club of Bathurst's Fiona Proctor.

BIG bags of books have arrived at Raglan Public in the latest instalment of a program that aims to give local children the reading bug.

