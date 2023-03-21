SAVANNAH Auvaa has continued her reign at the top of the NSW Little Athletics shot put standings.
The Bathurst Athletics Club member picked up her third successive gold medal in the event at Sydney Olympic Park over the weekend.
Along with her shot put gold Auvaa also came away with silver in the javelin and narrowly missed out on a bronze in the discus.
Several other Bathurst members picked up personal bests in the last major junior meeting of the season for the team.
Bathurst Athletics Club president Mike Curtin said that the team did well under tough circumstances to deliver some impressive performances.
"Conditions were pretty oppressive. We saw a lot of athletes forced to retire from a lot of different centre across the state," he said.
"Happily, we had a lot of our athletes record PBs in Sydney. They did extremely well and we're very proud of them.
"Everyone seemed really happy with their performances. Even those who didn't PB reported that they had a really enjoyable time. It's such a wonderful thing for our athletes - from an area without an athletics venue - to compete at a track like the Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre.
"Little Athletics is all about being the best you can be, and going down to a state championships and producing a PB is as much as they can ask of themselves."
In total, Bathurst had managed to qualify 17 athletes for the event.
Following the championships Bathurst Athletics Club hosted its last club night of the season on Monday.
While there's still more events to come throughout winter for the club Curtin said Monday was a great showcase of the steps forward that the squad have taken over the summer.
"The last club night on Monday is a wonderful thing to look back on. We had more athletes registered this year than ever before, and we're in discussions with a couple of our athletes to really get the senior part of the club up and humming along.
"It means that the club will continue to run regardless of the turnover in little athletes. That's where we want it to get to.
"There's still some cross country events to come in the winter, and with the recent World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst that's sparked the imagination of a few people. We're looking forward to that.
"The big focus now turns towards schools. The club looks to aid schools in their carnivals, and it's great to see a number of schools taking an active role in the last club night of the season as they learn to officiate these events."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.