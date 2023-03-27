A 25-YEAR-OLD went on an alcohol-fueled rampage around the Bathurst CBD smashing things because he "wanted trouble or to hurt someone", a court has heard.
Shayne Dixon of Durham Street, Bathurst, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on March 15 after he admitted to behaving offensively and having a weapon in public.
Armed with a golf club, Dixon - who had just polished off his 12th can of Woodstock - was walking around the main streets of Bathurst about 2am on January 19, 2023, when he stopped at Jack Duggans Irish Pub on George Street, court documents said.
As he walked past the front of the pub, he swung the golf club and hit the wall, which caused a loud bang and startled the bar manager.
The court heard Dixon walked inside, leaving the golf club at the door, and was met by the bar manager who said he could not stay because of his behaviour.
Dixon swore at people inside the pub and the manager, who saw Dixon's golf club and asked what he was doing with it.
"I've been walking around smashing things," he said.
Police were called and arrived three minutes later to see Dixon holding a broken golf club.
Officers pulled out their taser and pointed it at Dixon, who followed police directions and dropped the club to the ground. He was then arrested and handcuffed.
During conversations with police, Dixon said he was walking around with the club because he wanted to hurt someone and smash things.
An ambulance was called to do a mental health assessment on Dixon, who explained he was unwell.
Dixon's Legal Aid solicitor, Ms Thackray, said in open court her client tends to become "mentally unstable" when he drinks alcohol.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis fined Dixon $1550 for both offences.
