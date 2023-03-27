Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Shayne Dixon uses golf club to smash Jack Duggans pub

By Court Reporter
Updated March 27 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A stock image of Lady Justice holding scales. File picture

A 25-YEAR-OLD went on an alcohol-fueled rampage around the Bathurst CBD smashing things because he "wanted trouble or to hurt someone", a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.