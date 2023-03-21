Western Advocate
Bathurst Bushrangers impress new coach Alex Davey in pre-season trial

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 22 2023 - 1:09pm, first published March 21 2023 - 3:00pm
The Bathurst Bushrangers were impressive in their pre-season trial against Pennant Hills despite playing in sapping heat. Picture supplied

ONE of the best pre-season performances in club history - that is how Alex Davey marked his first game in charge as Bathurst Bushrangers coach.

