ONE of the best pre-season performances in club history - that is how Alex Davey marked his first game in charge as Bathurst Bushrangers coach.
Though Davies has played senior football with the club for more than a decade, this season marks his first not only as first grade coach but in a mentoring role overall.
Naturally he was nervous about stepping up, but those nerves have been eased after the Bushrangers' performance in a pre-season trial against Pennant Hills.
While the Pennant Hills Demons team they took on was full of quality - they play in the second tier Sydney competition - the Bushrangers got within 11 points of them.
The game was played on a day when the mercury nudged 40 degrees and the Bushrangers had a bench of three compared to their opponents' six.
"It took us almost half the game to get acclimatised to the heat, but once we did we played real well. All the stuff we've been working on at training and our fitness just kicked into gear," Davey said.
"We were able to put our plays together and move and switch the ball around the field. It was good because we only did match play stuff at training the week before we had this game.
"They were very handy, they're a very skilful side and hardly made a mistake in the first half. But because we're a bush footy sort of side, we are a bit more physical and were able to put them under a bit more pressure and they made mistakes in the second half.
"They were always sort of looking over their shoulder waiting for that next hard tackle. I think we really shook them up in the second half once we realised we could get under their skin with our more physical football.
"General consensus around everyone was that it was one of the best pre-season games we'd ever played."
While the likes of Bill Watterson, Tom Markey and James Smith produced a typically strong display, the new coach had more than possessions and tackles to like about the trial.
It was a chance for him to learn about managing the roles he fills as a player-coach. He also saw just what it means to have experienced leaders within his squad.
"It was difficult playing and coaching at the same time for the first time ever - trying to watch and play at the same time, it's a bit of a juggling act. But I had plenty of positive feedback from the playing group," Davey said.
"I think because we've got AJ [Andrew James] as captain and few other natural leaders around the ground, they're able to assist.
"I've got plans in my head of what I want to do, but because I'm not in that area I'll say to them 'We should be putting this player here and doing these changes there' and they're doing that.
"That was the beauty of this pre-season trial match, it makes you aware of certain situations and means we can come into the season a bit more prepared."
It is a preparation helped by the fact most of last season's undefeated premiership winning outfit are back on deck.
The only confirmed departure is Adrian Hickey, who has moved to Dubbo and will line up for the Demons, while the Bushrangers have picked up a former Wagga Tigers junior in Conrad Eyles.
The Bushrangers have planned for an intra-club trial on April 15 to cap off their preparation for the April 29 season opener.
The venue and opponent for that round one clash is yet to be confirmed, but Davies is eagerly anticipating it in any case.
"It's been great coming into this coaching job with a similar squad to last year and what Tim and Matt have put in place from previous years, it's been a good hand over to me," he said.
"It was the unknown to start off with, but the playing group and the members at the club and the volunteers have really helped out and it's been a very enjoyable start."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.