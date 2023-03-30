PARENTS will have better support available to them thanks to a new community service which will visit the city on a rotational basis.
Tresillian 2U, which operates from a mobile van, visited Bathurst for the first time last week, stopping at Kelso Community Hub to meet new parents and introduce the service.
The van is staffed by an Indigenous support worker and qualified Tresillian nurse, who provide early parenting support to families with a baby, toddler or child aged up to three years.
They work in partnership with parents to increase confidence, resolve concerns and provide guidance and education and practical advice.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Offering individual consultations within the spacious, purpose-built van, which is family friendly and has a private consultation room, cot, and change-table, the service will be visiting the city regularly.
Tina Scott, an Aboriginal support worker attached to the service, said they will be able to support parents whose children are experiencing difficulties getting to sleep or settling or nutritional problems.
Ms Scott said the van was launched just two weeks ago.
"Tresillian is based in Cowra. We have a residential house over there where parents can go and spend time, but now we are on the road into communities providing advice to mums and dads locally," she said.
Ms Scott said parents were happy to hear of the new service during its first visit to Kelso.
"We've talked to a number of people and handed out information about service providers here," she said.
"We will also be coming to the women's refuge to work with mums and babies there."
Fiona Sinclair, Tresillian's child and family health nurse, said the new van brings to Bathurst services which have long been available in Sydney.
She said it is hoped the service will come to Bathurst fortnightly.
"It's just like what they have in day services in Sydney," she said.
"In Sydney, people would be able to go to a Tresillian centre for a couple of hours and get support with any parenting, settling and feeding.
"We are here and we can do all that here now.
"We can help parents settle their baby, we do a lot of emotional support and parenting support and there is plenty of room for babies and children in the van, and we can come to them."
Sandra Peckham, from Kelso's Women's Refuge, said the service will be a huge asset to women and children in the area.
"Hopefully they will be working with our outreach children. It's a good thing," she said.
To make an appointment with a member of the Tresillian 2U team, ask your child and family health nurse, GP or parenting support service for a referral, or self-refer online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.