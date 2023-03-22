SAY hello to the super six of the Bathurst Swim Club.
The team will be sending Jacob Wilson, Kosema Finau, Nikki Browne, Jack Mulligan, Alex Evans and Bryce Bollinger to the Australian Age Championships at the Gold Coast from April 7 to 15 after they achieved qualifying times for the event.
Across various events throughout the summer season the team built up a program of races for the Queensland event before national entries officially locked on Tuesday night.
Evans has the busiest program of the Bathurst group, with 11 races to compete in while Mulligan will also have a pack schedule with six swims to look forward to.
Bathurst Swim Club coach Emilie Miller said it will be exciting to see such strong representation for the city on the big stage in 2023.
"It's one more swimmer than what we had as a team last year. Given the changes that our team has gone through over the last eight months that's really exciting," she said.
"Alex has a massive program with 11 events, including two relays, and Jack's got six. What's great as well is that we get to have a 14s-15s freestyle and medley relay team, which shows that we've got great depth there.
"It's certainly one of the few, if not the only, relay team from the Mountains And Plains region that we've seen at a national level in recent times.
"At a national level participating in a relay can't be done through gap filling. You need four fast swimmers to get a relay time in. We had to work really hard for that, and it shows what they have to contribute to even get a qualifying time.
"They've all got one more week of hard training before they begin their taper, and then they'll obviously start their travel preparations for the Gold Coast."
There's also plenty of excitement to come for the team in this weekend's NSW Junior State Age Championships at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
Brooklyn Whalan, Lyndall and Charlie Peychers, Natalie Groves and Charlie Evans will be the five Bathurst Swim Club representatives.
Whalan has the busiest program of group, with seven races to look forward to, while every team member has at least three swims to their name over the course of Saturday and Sunday.
"We've got ages from 10 through to 13 for our swimmers, it's really exciting to see these guys coming along. There's quite a great range of events between those swimmers as well, which is really exciting," she said.
"For Lyndall Peychers this is her first state championships and the others are all returning from competing there last year.
"I think they're certainly starting to show some great skills, this group. These guys are going to be the future of our program in the coming years. They're swimming so well and enjoying what they're doing."
Bathurst Academy has also qualified a swimmer for the event, with Chase Robrahn qualifying for 50m butterfly and backstroke races.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
