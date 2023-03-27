PEOPLE with a disability had the opportunity to enjoy hospitality of the harness racing community on Monday.
Over 60 people attended the Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival's first all abilities day, which was held at the Bathurst Paceway.
Megan Russell, a member of the Bathurst Harness Racing Club's social committee, said it was a great occasion for people with a disability to enjoy some harness racing.
"It's not always easy for people with a disability to access the Gold Crown Carnival," she said.
"We've put on an all-abilities day so that service providers and people in the community can during the day meet and experience the carnival atmosphere.
"We've been very fortunate with lots of drivers come out and do meet and greets. We've got fashion of the field.
"Everyone had a really enjoyable time."
Ms Russell believes the day has made a big difference for people with a disability.
"I think that now they've come out and met other people, we're hoping they see the club is an accessible place and that they can come to a normal race meet and enjoy the racing like everyone else," she said.
Ms Russell said she was more pleased with the turnout on Monday.
"That's a wonderful turn out, more than what we were expecting," she said.
"Monday is usually a quiet day in the Gold Crown Carnival because it's obviously during the day when people are at work or school."
The final of the Gold Crown Carnival will be held at the Bathurst Paceway on Saturday evening.
It is the last of five race meetings held across a 10-day period.
