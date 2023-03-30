A man on the child protection register has been convicted for breaching his reporting conditions after he failed to tell police about contacting people on an undeclared mobile phone.
The 66-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 15 to failing to comply with reporting obligations for a historic sex offence he was convicted of in 2010.
According to court documents, the man went to Cobar Police Station on January 5, 2023, to do his annual reporting when he mentioned he spoke to family on a mobile phone that belongs to his house mate.
The man said family contacted him on that number on occasion, with the last five months ago.
Police questioned the man about his phone use but he could not provide a reasonable excuse for not telling police about the mobile sooner, which is a breach of his reporting duties.
During sentencing, the man's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Naveed, told the court his client had a number of difficulties lately.
"It is surely to be reported now that he's well aware of what's required," Mr Naveed said.
"We hope," Magistrate Elizabet Ellis replied.
The man was placed on a community correction order for six months.
