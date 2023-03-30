Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Bathurst man on Child Protection Register in Bathurst Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated March 30 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A stock image of Lady Justice holding scales. File picture
A stock image of Lady Justice holding scales. File picture

A man on the child protection register has been convicted for breaching his reporting conditions after he failed to tell police about contacting people on an undeclared mobile phone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.