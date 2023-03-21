Western Advocate
Disaster recovery funding assistance declaration made for Hill End area

By Rachel Chamberlain and Jacinta Carroll
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
Volunteer firefighters extinguish hotspots within containment lines in the Hill End area on March 16. Picture by Kerrin Piper

A DISASTER recovery funding assistance declaration (DRFA) has been made for the Hill End area following a destructive bushfire which ripped through the region.

