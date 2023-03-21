ARTS OutWest is seeking applications from people interested in becoming board members.
Arts OutWest is a not-for-profit incorporated association, and the board positions are voluntary, unpaid positions with a two-year term.
We are looking for some specific skills as well as ensuring that the board has diversity across gender, location, age and cultural background.
Applicants must be based in the Arts OutWest region.
Please head to our website for more details and guidelines.
Applications for board membership must be received by Friday, April 28.
GET your event listed, into our media rounds and in front of eyes across the region for free.
Arts OutWest lists around 2000 arts and cultural events every year on our online What's On - but did you know that you can now load your events up yourself, for free?
What's On is an online calendar of arts, heritage and cultural events with images, contact details, ticketing links, Google maps, and all kinds of search functions.
It's updated constantly.
All your DIY submitted events are featured on the What's On website: www.artsoutwest.org.au/new-way-to-submit-your-events-to-whats-on/
MONICA Davidson from Creative+Business will be in the region to deliver fun, informative workshops.
Presented in partnership with Arts OutWest, these workshops are funded by the NSW Government through BusinessConnect.
Business planning for creatives (free)
A business or strategic plan is a summary and evaluation of an entrepreneurial idea - and it should be more than just a document to make bank managers and funding bodies happy.
When: Thursday, March 23, 5.30-7.30pm.
Where: Lithgow Transformation Hub, corner of Mort and Bridge Street, Lithgow.
Networking tips for creatives (free)
This in-person workshop is a surprisingly fun event designed to encourage creative people to get to know each other, while acknowledging the horror, and sharing a few tips at the same time.
When: Friday, March 24, 4.30-6.30pm.
Where: Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (includes nibblies).
Pricing for creatives (free)
Pricing for creatives is a practical workshop that covers the basics of figuring out the price point for creative work, including calculating costs and understanding what the market can bear.
When: Saturday, March 25, 10.30am-12.30pm.
Where: Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Diversify your creative income (free)
This workshop is tailored specifically to individuals and creative businesses who are (or want to be) self-employed, and the tips shared are relevant no matter what your profession.
Filmmakers, writers, musicians, designers, visual artists, performers ... all are welcome!
When: Saturday, March 25, 1.30-3.30pm.
Where: Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Head to our website for more information and bookings link to BusinessConnect: www.artsoutwest.org.au/3-free-workshops-for-creatives/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.