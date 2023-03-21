Western Advocate
We're looking for some new members with some specific skills | The arts

By Steven Cavanagh
March 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Safety of Life at Sea perform at The Foundations Portland for Arts OutWest's Live and Kicking program in 2022. Photo: Carolyn Hide, Arts OutWest media associate.

ARTS OutWest is seeking applications from people interested in becoming board members.

