Trip from a relative's home gets woman in strife with the court

AN EARLY morning drive to a relative's house has resulted in a woman being convicted for driving unlicensed.
Tonia Russell, 22, of Piper Street, Bathurst, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on March 15 for getting behind the wheel without ever being licenced.
Russell was driving a silver Ford Territory along Russell Street at 1.30am on February 18, 2023, when she was stopped for random testing by police, court documents reveal.
After officers introduced themselves, Russell was asked for a licence, so she confessed to not having one.
"I'm coming from my father's and am about to head home," she said.
Police checks revealed Russell had never held a driver's licence in any state of Australia.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charge proven and noted several criminal matters on Russell's record before she dealt with the matter by way of a conviction.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.