Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Two Ambulance units attended the crash, but no-one required hospitalisation

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE RESCUE, ambulance, highway patrol and firies were among the emergency services responding to a crash in the early afternoon of March 21, following reports of a two-car collision at the intersection of Bentinck and Howick streets in Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.