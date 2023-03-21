POLICE RESCUE, ambulance, highway patrol and firies were among the emergency services responding to a crash in the early afternoon of March 21, following reports of a two-car collision at the intersection of Bentinck and Howick streets in Bathurst.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed two units attended the scene, after they received a triple 000 call at 1.30pm saying two cars had collided at the intersection.
The spokesperson said paramedics assessed two people at the scene, but neither required further treatment or transport to Bathurst Base Hospital.
Traffic was directed around the crash site while debris was removed from the area.
