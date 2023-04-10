THE Bathurst Tack Box, which has opened along Bentinck Street, is a one-stop shop for all needs, horse and human.
New and used horse gear, stylish and affordable clothing, stock horse feed and produce, medicinal herbs, natural dog food and locally grown produce and crafts are all on offer at the Tack Box.
And these can all be purchased while enjoying a coffee or meal from the Saddlery Café, which is located within the store.
The Tack Box has been open for approximately six weeks in the Bentinck Street storefront, and has been a "crazy ride" for owner Anna Blackburn.
"We had a kitchen that needed a lot of work, and then we needed a menu that was to try and help the horse theme work in a café, and that was really difficult," Ms Blackburn said.
The idea to develop a café within the store itself, came from Ms Blackburn's desire to create a welcoming environment for her customers.
Due to the nature of products for sale in the store, Ms Blackburn was aware that a large proportion of her client base would be people living out of town.
She wanted to be able to provide a friendly and hospitable place to go to kill time.
"I know, from having lived out of town, that sometimes you've got two appointments at each end of the day, and you need somewhere to just be for a couple of hours, and so we have a really relaxed café," she said.
The café stocks classic, country, homemade products, all at reasonable prices.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It also stocks cakes, muffins to enjoy while sitting down to a four dollar coffee in store.
Despite having already developed a steady clientele, Ms Blackburn said she wants her store to be a welcoming place for beginners or intermediate level horse riders.
"You don't have to come from a family of three generations of horseman, you can come in here and have just a little bit of help to get started," she said.
"People often need a bit of advice, and they might need a number of a farrier, and that's all part of the service.
"The theme is definitely that we can get a person riding with some reasonably priced gear."
This reasonable priced gear includes new and repurposed horse equipment (tack), primarily from local or Australian stockists.
"We sell Didgeridoonas ... and Bare Equestrian. We sell National Equestrian ... but we're moving much more into me making saddlery for people and bespoke saddlery," Ms Blackburn said.
The Bathurst Tack Box also offers saddlery consignment, where people can bring in their pre-loved saddles to be sold through the store.
There is also a range of herbal dog food, horse feed and mixed herbal tea options from The Way of Tea that are sold within the store.
In addition to the range of dog foods sold within the store, there is also variety of locally made leather dog collars for sale, and leather creation classes available.
Bookings for these classes can be made online or in store.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.