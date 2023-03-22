Western Advocate
Former refugee Rami Abraham one of three speakers during Harmony Day event at Kelso Public

By Matt Watson
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Dr Levi Osuagwu, Komal Valabjee and Rami Abraham were the three speakers at Kelso Public's Harmony Day event.

A FORMER refugee held his audience spellbound when he spoke at Kelso Public School this week.

