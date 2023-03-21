AS volunteers approach their third week on the fireground near Hill End, firies are calling on the rain to bring much needed relief.
Off the back of highly favourable weather on Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21, ground crews continue to patrol the area as remote firefighters work in "highly inaccessible areas" to put out hotspots.
The hope at this stage is for the fire to enter into 'patrol' status by the weekend, which would be greatly helped by some wet conditions, according to NSW Rural Fire Service inspector Troy Gersback.
"We definitely need to see some really good rainfall across the fireground to help us confirm the fire is actually out," Mr Gersback said.
Volunteers and their support networks have been praised for dedicating a "massive" number of days, and in some cases weeks, to containing the blaze, which first came to light on Mach 5.
"We not only thank our volunteers but their family, friends and employees for allowing them to do what they've been able to do for their local community," Mr Gersback said.
The fire serves as a reminder for locals to have plans in place should a similar event occur, according to Mr Gersback who said although we're towards the end of the fire season, "we're not out of risk just yet".
Crews will continue to patrol the area for some time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.