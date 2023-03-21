AT the state election you may find it hard to tell one major party from the other.
On one side land tax, poker machine reform and green energy. But also systematic pork-barrelling.
On the other side a move away from privatisation, fewer massive projects and a greater respect for the public service.
Greens and Independents have greater truth but less power.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
The first glance is misleading. This is an election of consequence.
The Liberal/National Coalition's Kids Future Fund provides $4000 to every young adult when they turn 18 years of age.
This policy has echoes of Federal Liberal's pitch that voters might be able to climb their way up to join the ranks of the wealthy and privileged through subsidies and one-off payments.
$4000 won't guarantee a first home deposit. Nor will make any positive difference to the experience of students at our public schools and patients in our public hospitals, both of which have been under high levels of stress for a decade.
These two institutions are the foundations of a peaceful, fair and cohesive society.
If we accept 'crumbs' from the table of the already wealthy, we are also accepting that many will be left behind.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.