AS the world becomes more and more digital, the things that were commonplace decades ago - like cheques - are beginning to fade from day-to-day life.
For some, it will be a challenge to adapt, which is why the Bathurst branch of the Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association (CPSA) is hosting an event on April 6 to prepare people for the changes that are coming, particularly with regard to paying bills.
Brian Cowan, secretary of the Bathurst CPSA, said the event is open to anyone in the community, not just CPSA members.
"There's a special invitation to people out there in the community who are going to find it hard in future to pay their bills, because they don't have a computer and they don't want to do it online," he said.
Bathurst CPSA president John Hollis said that cheques are going through a "planned obsolescence", which will affected people who pay their bills this way.
"The financial institutions are setting up the system so that cheques are no longer accepted." he said.
"You go to various organisations and they won't accept payment by cheque."
Fewer and fewer cheques are being written, with the number down to 1.8 million in December, 2022, compared to 46 million written per month 20 years earlier.
While the CPSA continues to advocate for face-to-face banking, the upcoming event will prepare people for the changes and also introduce people to other ways they can pay their bills.
It will also feature an address from the president of the Bathurst Business Chamber, Paul Jones, who will speak on behalf of shopkeepers about payment methods in future.
The event is free to attend and will get under way at 10am on April 6 at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
