Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Excitement building in the run towards Eglinton grand final

By John Bullock
Updated March 22 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year's 2023 Eglinton summer competition's seventh round was full of magical tennis that had the crowd on their feet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.