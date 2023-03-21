Excitement building in the run towards Eglinton grand final

This year's 2023 Eglinton summer competition's seventh round was full of magical tennis that had the crowd on their feet.
With two rounds to go before the grand final on April 22 the five respective captains - Brian Dwyer, Matt Tree, Jason Molkentin, Adrian Hotham and Rob Mack - will have a big job to do in getting their players to peak for the grand final.
Each captain will have to tread very carefully as the last two rounds will sort the men out from the boys.
Eight time grand final winner 'Slugger' John Bullock believes the old style of tennis should return in this year's grand final.
"Bring back the old school style of tennis like the drop shot, lob, serve volley and placement game. The side that does this will prevail, you can guarantee that. Doubles is not all about power hitting tennis, it's that simple," he said.
Let's have a look at the five captains.
BRIAN DWYER - A very smart captain who has a strong experienced side. He has the uncanny knack of bringing the best out of his players in grand finals.
MATT TREE - Will have his side in peak form. A very underestimated captain who can change a match.
JASON MOLKENTIN - A captain who rallies behind his side when the chips are down. If his side were in the trenches they would want him right beside them. A very focused captain.
ADRIAN HOTHAM - This player has a never say die attitude which could be the turning point in his side taking the big one. He knows each player's capabilities and will have them primed for the big day.
ROB MACK - Loves the pressure tennis, especially in grand finals. If his side have their noses in front in the big grand final watch out, as he will bring 'Slugger' Bullock's trump card out to bury you. An exciting captain to watch.
Bookies expert Peter Sloane believes the club's most talked about arch rivals, 'Iron Lady' Schumacher and 'Slugger' Bullock, are at long odds at 50-1 to take the cup home in 2023 and should head to boot camp training in preparation for the 2024 season.
