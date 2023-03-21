Pennants and championship action unfolding at Bathurst clubs

Luke Dobbie vs Alby Homer, marker Garry Hotham. Luke was leading 6-2 in the sixth end when Alby took the next nine ends and eleven shots to be comfortably in front. A four followed by a three had Luke back in front on 15-14. From there it was back on with the lead passing from one player to the other. At the twenty-seventh end, Alby drew level on 22-all. Luke won the last two ends with a single and a two to reach 25.