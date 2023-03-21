Pennants and championship action unfolding at Bathurst clubs

Zone 4 Pennants
The 4s played Lithgow Workies at home for a 1.5 to 8.5-point loss. Alby Homer's team of Garry Hotham, Susie Simmons and Anthony Morrissey beat the Workies team 26-15. Alex Birken's team of Bryan Bromfield, Bob Lindsay and Luke Dobbie drew 15-all. Ray Fitzalan's team of Richard Simpson, John Archer and Mick Simmons lost to Workies 29-8.
The 7s had a successful trip to Wallerawang, winning 9.5 to 0.5 points. Norm Hayes, Jim Grives, Chris Stafford and Barry McPherson were down 11-2 but fought back to win 23-13. Ray Noonan, Denis Oxley, Nev Townsend and Louise Hall won 25-15 and Bobby Bourke, Kevin Miller, Paul Reece and Ian Schofield drew with Wang 15-all.
This win puts Bathurst City on top of the ladder, but Majellan, our next opponent is only two points behind with one match to play.
Club Championships
"A" Singles Round 2
Mick Simmons vs Ray Noonan, marker Denis Oxley. From 3-all in the fourth to 9-7 in the eighth, this looked like it would be a close match. From there though, Mick took charge, leaving Ray with only a few singles. Mick reached his 25 shots after the twenty-second end.
Susie Simmons vs John Archer, marker Anthony Morrissey. After eight ends, Susie was just two in front with the score on 8-6. She then fired well until the nineteenth end, when she had added 14 shots to bring the score to 22-8. After that, John won nearly all ends, but mainly singles while Susie only needed another three. The end came in the twenty-ninth end on 25-18.
Mick Hall vs Ray Fitzalan, marker Bob Lindsay. This was a close tussle over the first twelve ends which saw the score on 9-8 for Mick. He then took control, dropping only three shots on his way to twenty-five. This came in the twenty-ninth end.
Luke Dobbie vs Alby Homer, marker Garry Hotham. Luke was leading 6-2 in the sixth end when Alby took the next nine ends and eleven shots to be comfortably in front. A four followed by a three had Luke back in front on 15-14. From there it was back on with the lead passing from one player to the other. At the twenty-seventh end, Alby drew level on 22-all. Luke won the last two ends with a single and a two to reach 25.
"B" Singles Round 3
Chris Stafford vs Jim Grives, marker Nev Townsend. From a score of 6-all in the eighth end, Chris had a good run to bring his score up to 20-9. Jim fired off six shots over three ends, but Chris was too far ahead. The final score 25-15 came after twenty-two ends.
Ian Shaw vs Grant Brunton, marker Alex Birkens. Ian was always on top in this game, leading 9-4 after seven ends. He then went on to win on 25-8 after seventeen ends.
Social Bowls
Wednesday 15th March
Game one, rink two: Kevin Miller, Ian Cunningham and Annette McPherson defeated Ray Noonan, Daniel Prasad and Judy Rodenhuis 33-10. Kevin's team had an extraordinary run, amassing 24 shots to one after eight ends. This included two fives. From there, Ray's team had no chance as Kevin, Ian and Annette dominated the game.
Game two, rink three: Denis Oxley, Brian Burke and Bruce Rich beat Bob Lindsay, Trevor Kellock and Robin Moore with the score of 23-17. Bob's team were in front early, but a six for Denis' team in the eighth end but them into the lead, which they held.
Game three, rink four: Peter Drew, Phill Murray and Paul Rodenhuis (3Ps) had a good win over Nev Townsend, Barry McPherson and Paul Rapley with a score of 34-11. It was one of those days for the 3Ps as luck went their way and good shots came off. A score of 24-4 after eleven ends was insurmountable for Nev's team; they scored another seven to 3Ps 10.
Game four, rink five: Mick Hall, Pat Duff and Marg Miller defeated Bobby Bourke, Joe Young and John Martin 23-12. Bobby's team were first away and led 8-6 after the eighth end. Mick's team then had an unbroken run of nine ends which added fourteen shots to their score.
Saturday 18th March
Fewer Social games were played as many Singles Championships were being played.
Game one, rink four: Kevin Miller and Trevor Kellock played Norm Hayes and Phill Murray for a 28-11 result. After nine ends, Kevin and Trevor were only three-up with the score on 8-5. A six in the next end, plus a couple of fours had them on 27-6 after fifteen. Norm and Phill won most of the last ends, but only singles.
Game two, rink eight: Alby Homer, Luke Dobbie and Marg Miller beat Garry Hotham, Ian Schofield and Judy Rodenhuis with the score on 25-9. Garry's side were 7-4 up after five ends when Alby's team added eleven shots in the next four. After fifteen ends, the scorecard read 25-9 in favour of Alby's team, but what happened in the next six ends?
Game three, rink nine: Joe Young, Paul Rapley and Louise Hall beat Paul Rodenhuis, Bruce Rich and Flynn Armstrong, 15-9. This was a close game in hot windy conditions. From 4-all in the sixth end, Paul's team led 8-4 in the ninth. From there Joe and his team scored in all but one. The game was called after eighteen ends due to the heat.
By the Bowling Shark
Unfortunately, some of the open Pennats sides did not get the result they wanted this week with the Grade 5 Team now only having one more match to go for the year. The Grade 7's have one last chance this weekend against Bathurst City to make it to the Zone finals. The Grade 4's are already there, well done team. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 14 March 2023 (what a great day)
Rink two: Ron Hogan (swing bowler), Keith Pender and Noel Witney were in the lead from the start against Ron Hogan, John Toole and Alan Clark. Team Witney had all the answers for the match to win it easily, 23-11.
Rink three: Greg Hallett and Tony Urza struggled early but levelled the match on the 14th (11 all) against Peter Phegan and Paul Galvin. Team Galvin then levelled the scores on the 16th (12 all) and then went on with it to win by 13 points, 29-16.
Rink four: Bryce Peard, Jim Clark and Peter Drew had a tussle of a match against Jake Shurmer, Steve Glencourse and Robin Moore. There was nothing between either team for 21 ends which required an extra end with the scores drawn on the 21st (22 all) with Team Moore winning 23-22.
Rink five: Terry Clark, John Bosson and Ron McGarry gave it to the opposition of Tony Smith, Dick Graham and Gary Cameron. Team McGarry were 27-9 up by the 16th and continued to dominate to the end winning, 36-11.
Rink six: Bill Mackey, Ted Parker and Josh Roberson struggled for form against Robert Rooke, Mick Burke and Tim Pickstone. Team Pickstone were on top of the score by the 16th (30-11) and had no challenge for the win, taking the match 34-18.
Rink seven: Robert Raithby, Kevin Dwyer and Kevin Miller caught up to the opposition on the 17th (15 all) against Max Elms, Paul Jenkins and Peter Hope. The match could have gone either way but Team Hope gained the lead and the win, 20-17.
Wednesday 15 March
Rink three: Val Zylstra, Liz Draper, Robyn Stenhouse and Peggy McIntosh had to battle for the lead against Robyn Adams, Sue Murray, Leonie McGarry and Pauline Clark. For the first 6 ends the match was there for the taking by either team. Team McIntosh prevailing 18-11.
Rink four: Marleen Taylor, Beryl Flanagan and Allan Clark struggled from the onset of their match against Gayle Howard, Betsy Thornberry and Ron McGarry. Team McGarry was in the box seat with the scores at 16-6 by the 11th. Team McGarry winning in the end 19-13.
Saturday 18 March 2023
Rink three: Ray Minogue, Greg Cross and Terry James had a ten-point lead by the 13th (16-6) against Terry Clark, Greg Quartly-Scott and Tim Pickstone. Team James dominated the match and the score board to take an easy win 24-11.
Rink four: Peter Phegan, Ron Hogan and Ron McGarry came from behind against John Toole, Max Elms and Peter Hope, Team McGarry were in trouble early being 7 behind by the 7th (2-9). Team McGarry snagged the lead on the 12th and carried on through to the end, winning 23-14.
Rink five: Alan Clark and Hugh Brennan opened the scoring in their match against Jeff Adams and Noel Witney. Team Brennan was well out in front by the 18th (20-8), and went on to have a smashing victory with a 6 point score on the last to win 30-13.
Rink six: Trevor Sharpham and Dave Josh were 9-0 by the 3rd against Peter Drew and Mick Nobes. Team Nobes fought back but trailed throughout the match for Team Josh to take the win 21-17.
Sunday 19 March 2023
Majellan Verses Lithgow City at Majellan - Grade 4
Rink two: Dave Josh, Mick Sewell, Michael Nobes and Paul Galvin looked set for a win against James Bannerman, Ritchie Bilby, Barry Perry and David Robson with a 13-7 lead by the 14th. Team Majellan continued to lead to the end to win 24-14.
Rink three: John Crocker, Paul Francis, Laszlo Koszta and John Finlay were in trouble early with no points on the board for the first five ends being 5-0 down against Warren Gillespie, Stanley Campbell, John Perry and Frank Mierczak. Team Majellan fought back and took the lead from the 7th to the end to win 29-16.
Rink four: Dennis Harvey, Trevor Sharpham, Tony Urza and Craig Bush had control from the opening end against Gilbert Mendoza, Greg Hilliard, Peter Kearney and Warren Kennedy. Team Majellan did not take the pressure off and won the rink 27-17. Majellan win 10-0 (80-47)
Majellan Verses Molong at Molong - Grade 5
Rink eight: Ted Parker, Sue Murray, Ron McGarry and Noel Witney were level after 6 ends of play against Floyd Miller, Dianne Wilson, Craig Troth and Glenn Seton. From there Team Molong dominated the rink and ran away with the win 25-9.
Rink nine: Peter Drew, Ron Hollebone, Allan Clark and Leonie McGarry were in trouble against Justin Quinn, Matthew Lyons, Leigh Brown and Kevin Beatty. Again Team Molong dominated the score board and took another win 24-16.
Rink ten: Jeff Adams, Max Elms, Hugh Brennan and Tim Pickstone were again in trouble early against Luke Neil, Brian Beatty, Ben Brown and Chris Beatty. Like a broken record Team Molong were too good for the Majellan team in the heat, winning 31-15. Molong win 10-0 (80-40)
Majellan Verses Oberon at Oberon - Grade 7
Rink three: Des Sanders, Mel Parker, Peter Hope and Trevor Smith did their best and tried to keep up with the opposition in Nancy Fitzpatrick, Doug Carter, Tim Huckins and Bruce Lothian. Oberon were able to hold out the Majellan team to win 20-16.
Rink four: John Bosson, Peter Zylstra, Terry James and Josh Roberson were also unlucky against Nicolaas Martens, Grahame Coombes, Robyn Williams and Hans Braun. Team Oberon and Team Majellan battled for the lead and it came down to Team Oberon with a two point victory, 18-16.
Rink five: Greg Hallett, Merle Stephens, Robyn Adams and Pauline Clark shifted the trend against Oberon's Keith Hancox, Shirley Foley, Ben Bright and John McQueen. Team Majellan battled the match for the lead throughout but ended up on top, winning 22-19. Oberon win 9-1 (57-54)
Just a reminder to all members that there is an extraordinary meeting on Saturday 15 April 2023 at 10:30am, all members are urged to attend this import meeting to establish a new board for the club.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan. So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.