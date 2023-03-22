Western Advocate
Breaking

Police investigations underway after police say kangaroo was tortured and then killed at Mount Panorama

By Newsroom
Updated March 22 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 11:50am
Police release description of man after they say kangaroo was tortured and killed on Mount

AN investigation is underway after police say a kangaroo was deliberately killed in Bathurst.

