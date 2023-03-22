Police release description of man after they say kangaroo was tortured and killed on Mount

AN investigation is underway after police say a kangaroo was deliberately killed in Bathurst.
Officers from Chifley Police District started an investigation on Tuesday, March 21 after they say they received a report a kangaroo had been tortured and killed at McPhillamy Park, Mount Panorama.
Police say they attended the location and found the body of the kangaroo.
They say initial inquiries suggest the incident occurred at the weekend and involved a group of males.
As investigations continue, detectives are appealing for information from the community and have released a description of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, and is depicted in images released to NSW Police Force social media wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
A second male, not depicted in the images, is described as being of Caucasian appearance, wearing red glasses and white and black striped slide-on sandals.
Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is urged to contact Bathurst detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
