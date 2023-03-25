HE'S Bathurst harness racing royalty but there's a crown that Steve Turnbull is yearning to add to his collection.
The finals of the Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival take place at Bathurst Paceway this Saturday night, and it's a meeting that Turnbull has enjoyed being a part of year after year.
There's a number of big-name races on offer at the carnival but it's the Bathurst Gold Crown - the carnival's namesake event - that's the one that everyone wants to win.
The event for two-year-old male horses is a showcase of the best up-and-coming racing talent from across the country and has been a path travelled in the past by champion pacers.
Turnbull does have a Gold Crown to his name already, although it came as a driver and not as a trainer.
That success came back in 2002 on the Bathurst Showground circuit when he guided Burrell to a thrilling win in a closely-contested finish.
But there's a certain allure to training a Gold Crown champion.
It still takes plenty of skill to successfully navigate your horse to victory from the driver's seat but it takes hours, days and even years of preparation to even get a horse into a position where they can reach the lucrative final.
Turnbull has managed that achievement in the carnival's three other major events: The Gold Tiara (two-year-old fillies race), Gold Chalice (three-year-old colts and geldings) and Gold Bracelet (three-year-old fillies).
Training a winner in his major home carnival is something that Turnbull always aspires towards every year.
"It's a pretty big achievement because there's always that extra bit of pressure on you when you're the one training them," he said.
"You've got to have them fit and ready to go, and that's always a long road."
This Saturday Turnbull will field Misterfourthousand in the Gold Crown Final, where he chases the biggest cut of the $150,000 prizemoney pool.
Misterfourthousand is named in honour of the number of training wins that Turnbull has achieved across his career, and the young horse has already added two more to the trainer's name.
The horse chases a hat trick of wins to start his young career on Saturday but Turnbull said there's once again plenty of quality among the Gold Crown Final field.
"His heat win was a great run for the work that he had done early, but gee there's some good horses in this final," he said.
"We were hoping that we would draw [gate] one or two and then he wouldn't have to work as hard to get himself into a good position.
"We'll need plenty of luck from where we are but we'll see how we go."
Turnbull finds himself back in the Gold Crown Final for the first time in two years after missing out on a spot in the 2022 race.
In 2019 he managed to qualify three runners but they filled out spots fourth through sixth in the final standings.
He's gone through other close calls throughout his time pursuing a Gold Crown training win.
A couple of those that he recalls are his third on Runaway Red in the 2008 final and a close second on Spring Silver in 1989.
He's had no shortage of horses with potential to win the race, though some of the best he's had weren't quite ready to take on the race at such a young age.
"There's some I've had who have gone on to do big things but they needed to grow a little bit more while the Gold Crown was on," Turnbull said.
"Smooth Satin was never entered in it. He wasn't even paid up because [owner] Laurie [Paton] thought it was a little bit too early for him. He might have had a big showing in it but we'll never know."
The wait would prove to be worthwhile for Turnbull's legend Smooth Satin, who went on to win to of the nation's most prestigious races in the 2001 Miracle Mile and the 2002 Inter Dominion.
Gold Crown Carnival finals night begins from 6.25pm at Bathurst Paceway.
