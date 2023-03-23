MUHAMMAD Faisal and Anum Shahzadi were interested observers at a Harmony Week event at Bathurst Library on Wednesday.
And there was a good reason: they are two of the stars of a video that has been created by Bathurst Regional Council, in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Centre and a number of local children's services, to explore multiculturalism in the city.
The video - which features Bathurst residents explaining the features of their culture to local children and answering questions - was launched at the library during an event that also featured music and a multiculturally themed storytime.
Mr Faisal and Mrs Shahzadi, a husband and wife originally from Pakistan, said they enjoyed seeing how the video turned out.
"I worked in childcare and I have got two kids as well, so it is really amazing and beautiful to teach our kids the differences they see," Mrs Shahzadi said.
"It's very good for their learning to tell them that they should be respectful if they are seeing anyone as a different person or from a different culture.
"It's really amazing. They're doing a good job, especially our youth - to give them a message that it's amazing to be different and it's amazing to live as a different or multicultural people."
Mayor Robert Taylor said council had developed the video in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Centre, Scallywags, Keppel Street Kindy, West Bathurst Preschool and local community members.
He encouraged early childhood services to use the video (which also features Indigenous, Filipino, Afghani, Indian, Bangladeshi and Nepalese culture) as an educational resource.
Mr Faisal said he got involved with the video through his work at the Neighbourhood Centre.
"So that's why they know us," he said.
He said he and his wife were asked to wear clothing that represented Pakistan, which was easier said than done.
"We were really confused what to wear," Mrs Shahzadi said.
"Pakistan is a really multicultural country. It's highly rich in cultures.
"So we decided to wear the most colourful one [clothing option] and it turned out really beautifully."
Mr Faisal has been in Bathurst for 10 years and Mrs Shahzadi for six years and they said the city had made them feel very welcome.
"We feel part of community, the Australian community," Mrs Shahzadi said.
"It's really good in Bathurst. We have a small community of Muslims and Pakistanis in Bathurst.
"It's really good. It's really welcoming.
"Other than Pakistanis and Muslims, we feel welcome from all the Aussies and all the other community members.
"It's really peaceful.
"Sometimes harsh winters," she laughed. "But it's really good."
Mrs Shahzadi said the dress she wears in the video is hand-made and Mr Faisal said their clothing represents Pashtun culture.
The Harmony Week event at the library was attended by a number of the children who feature in the video.
Mayor Cr Taylor said Harmony Week is "about inclusiveness, respect and belonging for all Australians regardless of culture or background, united by a set of core Australian values".
