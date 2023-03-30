IT'S been less than an ideal start to the year for Mitchell Conservatorium executive director Andrew Smith, but upcoming events at the Con are giving him a reason to smile.
After slipping on a solitary grape during a midnight snack run, Mr Smith suffered four fractures in his leg and ankle, and has been moon boot bound since January.
"You've got no idea how mentally challenging it is to not be able to do anything," he said.
But, despite his miserable start to the year, Mr Smith has had plenty of opportunities to turn his frown upside-down.
These opportunities have come in the form of two Bathurst Chamber Orchestra concerts to be performed from the Bathurst Uniting Church.
"I was going stir-crazy at home," Mr Smith said.
"But this has given me something to think about constantly, and I'm clocking up ideas on how to make things more exciting, or how to make things a little bit more creative."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Mr Smith said that having the capacity to plan and organise these two concerts, in conjunction with other Mitchell Conservatorium staff has absolutely improved his mental health since breaking his leg.
The first of these concerts will be the Easter concert, which will take place from the church on Sunday, April 2, at 3pm.
This concert will be a collection of works centred around an Easter theme, and according to organiser Nicole Hammill, it will follow the chronology of the Easter story.
"We go through the passion of the story, and music that's been written to depict the crucifixion. It's actually quite emotional music," Ms Hammill said.
The second concert will feature the Chamber Orchestra, the Allegri Singers, and soloists, with the music of Bach, Vivaldi and more, and will take place on Sunday, May 7, at 3pm.
Mr Smith said that, not only have these concerts provided him with the motivation he needs during a difficult time, they are also a great opportunity for Bathurst residents to witness some quality music.
"You don't often get a chance to see this sort of music live outside of a capital city, so the fact that we're actually putting this stuff on is a big deal," he said.
And, although the concerts will feature classical music, Mr Smith said there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
"This is stuff that you would have heard on the radio, or would have been in your favourite films ... it's not all hoity toity," he said.
"This is accessible to all ages, and all sorts of community members."
In addition to the two concerts, the Mitchell Conservatorium will also be a part of the upcoming Festival of the Bells, which will be held at the end of April.
The festival will pay homage to the fact that Bathurst has the only War Memorial Carillon in regional and rural Australia.
The Jazz Connections band will perform at the festival, and according to Mr Smith, will play really good quality music.
Tickets for the upcoming Mitchell Conservatorium events are available via the website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.