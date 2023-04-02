A HOP-ON, hop-off shuttle bus will feature for the first time as the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail returns this month.
After missing 2020 due to COVID restrictions, the event has been going from strength to strength since and organisers are hoping to build on that momentum in 2023.
The first day of the trades trail weekend in 2021 attracted more visitors than the entire event in 2019, while another big crowd was on hand last year.
Organisers say more than 100 artisans from across Australia will feature during the 2023 event on April 15 and 16.
They say rare trades, lost arts and heritage crafts will be demonstrated over two days at the main event at the historic Bathurst Showground, where visitors will be able to meet the artisans, see them at work, and attend workshops including candlewicking, upholstery, crochet, and spoon carving.
Children under 16 will be able to attend the main event for free.
The two days at the showground will also feature live music, Cobb and Co rides, hands-on activities such as whipcracking and wine-stomping and, for the first time, a demonstration of local Aboriginal culture and traditional tool and weapon-making.
New this year, according to organisers, is that ticket holders will be able to take a free hop-on, hop-off shuttle bus running between iconic venues which are offering 50 per cent off entry.
Those venues will be Abercrombie House, Chifley Home, the Bathurst Railway Museum, Bathurst District Historical Society Museum, Old Government Cottage and Miss Traill's House and Garden.
The Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail is a signature event of the Autumn Colours Heritage Festival, held annually in the region.
The festival - which this year will boast the most activities and events in the Autumn Colours' 25 year-history - was launched by council earlier this month.
"The number of events and activities this year is a reflection of enthusiasm amongst the community. It's a real sign of the strength of the region and interest in heritage," Bathurst tourism and visitor services manager Dan Cove said at the launch.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail will be a "great chance to appreciate the skills that built the Bathurst region live and in person; to see how things were done in times before all the modern comforts we enjoy today".
For more information and tickets, go to www.bathurstregion.com.au
