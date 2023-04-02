Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Hop-on, hop-off shuttle bus will be part of Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail event

April 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Heritage Trades Trail is returning to the showground. Picture by David Roma.
The Heritage Trades Trail is returning to the showground. Picture by David Roma.

A HOP-ON, hop-off shuttle bus will feature for the first time as the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail returns this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.