Woman taken to Orange Base after car goes down embankment at Mount Rankin

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 2:30pm
A woman has been taken to Orange Base Hospital after her car ploughed down an embankment at Mount Rankin.

