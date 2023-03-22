A woman has been taken to Orange Base Hospital after her car ploughed down an embankment at Mount Rankin.
Emergency services, including police, police rescue, firefighters and multiple vehicles from NSW Ambulance, all responded to the scene at Freemantle Road, about 13 kilometres outside of the Bathurst central business district, after receiving Triple-0 calls for help.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the driver, a woman, crashed her vehicle down the embankment at 12.15pm.
The woman's vehicle, a dual cab utility, thankfully landed on its wheels.
One of NSW Ambulance's 4WD vehicles drove into a nearby paddock so paramedics could assist at the scene. The driver was then loaded into one of the waiting ambulances.
They said the victim, a woman in her 50s, suffered chest injuries and dizziness, and after being assessed and treated by paramedics at the scene, was transported to Orange Base Hospital via road ambulance for ongoing treatment.
