Bathurst's representative and development players enjoy match time

AS the countdown continues towards the upcoming Bathurst Netball Association season the city's representative and development players have been busy getting match time.
The development squads to the courts on a hot day at Cowra on Sunday to further their skills while the association's junior representatives teams did the same at Young.
Bathurst's under 17s team have shown that they're in excellent form ahead of this year's Senior State Titles campaign, where they'll be taking the step up to the championship division.
They enjoyed an unbeaten run during their trial games at Young.
The team took out last year's division two Senior State Titles and now look forward to taking on some of the very best junior players that NSW has to offer in the top grade.
BNA president Tina Muller said the teams enjoyed the chance to get match time, despite the weekend's action coming to an unexpected early end.
"Our rep teams had their first carnival last weekend, and that was a nice hot one for them," she said.
"Our development teams went to Cowra and our rep teams went to Young, but they had to cancel the carnivals because it was too hot. Cowra called it around 1pm and then Young followed an hour later.
"Most of the rep guys are now off to Penrith this weekend. Hopefully "
The Senior State Titles (15s, 17s and opens) will run from June 10-12 and the Junior State Titles (under 12s, 13s and 14s) will take place from July 1-3.
"The 17s have been training for a little while together now and they went really well at Young," Muller said.
"They won convincingly in most of their games. It's exciting to see them going up to championships division. They'll be our first championship division team that we've had for a long time."
Regional league has almost arrived for Central West side.
It gets underway on April 1, with the opening round to take place in Dubbo.
Muller also confirmed that Bathurst will not be sending an opens team to the Senior State Titles this year.
Meanwhile, the Bathurst Netball Association's junior and senior competitions are set to get underway from April 29.
Numbers remain uncertain prior to the association's upcoming open day on April 1, where registration for teams will open up.
