MORE than 20 per cent of voters in the Bathurst electorate have already cast their vote ahead of the March 25 election.
The electorate, which consists of 57,279 voters, encompasses the city of Bathurst itself, along with Lithgow, Oberon, Blayney, Millthorpe, Portland, Wallerawang, Rylstone, Kandos and Cullen Bullen.
Returning officer Stuart Evennett said that, as of mid Wednesday afternoon, 12,506 people had visited one of the the six pre-poll centres in the electorate to cast their vote.
This represents 21.8 per cent of the electorate.
Early voting opened on Saturday, March 18 and has been running smoothly.
In the city of Bathurst, people can cast their early vote at the Girl Guides hall on the corner of William and Charlotte streets, or at Westpoint Shopping Centre in Windradyne.
"As anticipated, the number of electors that have chosen early voting, there's been more of those using the Girl Guides hall in Charlotte Street," Mr Evennett said.
"Both early voting centres have done remarkably well in all the voting processes."
Pre-poll will continue on Thursday and Friday, with Mr Evennett expecting those two days to be the busiest, weather permitting.
"It is anticipated that between 40 and 50 per cent of electors will choose to vote early," he said.
The pre-poll centres will be open from 8.30am to 8pm on Thursday and from 8.30am to 6pm Friday.
Anyone who hasn't voted before pre-poll closes Friday evening will need to attend a polling centre on Saturday.
Neither the Girl Guides hall or the space at Westpoint will be open on Saturday, however, there will be numerous other options.
A list of the voting centres can be found on the NSW Electoral Commission website.
Mr Evennett said voters can attend the polls between 8am and 6pm on election day.
Counting of the votes will begin after 6pm once the polls have closed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.