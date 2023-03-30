THERE aren't many people who would have the courage to walk into a news office in the hopes of publishing a comic strip in the local paper.
But, at just nine years old, that's exactly what Ellis Richards did.
The letter, which was signed and included a brief snippet of a comic, politely asked whether a small strip could be put in the newspaper.
"Dear Western Advocate," the letter read.
"Just wondering if I could put a little comic strip in your newspaper? ... It's okay if the answer is no, maybe If needed, I could pay a bit of my pocket money to have my comic in your paper."
But, thankfully, Ellis didn't have to delve out any of his hard-earned cash to get his comic in the paper, and was able to tell us all about his favourite strip; Jeff and Jimmy.
After a fateful trip to his school library, where Ellis borrowed a book on comics, the idea for Jeff and Jimmy just came to him, and he started experimenting with comic creation.
Once Jeff and Jimmy came to life, Ellis decided to show the strip to members of his family and friends.
"I showed my teacher two of my comics ... and they said it was funny," he said.
"Lots of people thought they were funny."
But, there was one person who Ellis wanted to show his comics to, more than anyone, his grandfather.
"My pa always reads the newspaper so I thought that I could try to get them in there," Ellis said.
He also wanted to make his father proud, and follow in his footsteps.
"I want to draw like my dad, and he's an architect," Ellis said.
There are two people, however, that Ellis has already made feel very proud; himself and his mother, Karen Richards.
"I'm happy and proud of myself," Ellis said.
"And, I'm very proud of him," Ms Richards added.
Ms Richards said that she loves reading the comics that Ellis comes up with, as he has a great sense of humour and is very good at making people laugh.
She also loves that Ellis spends his time creatively, rather than focusing on television or technology.
"He'd rather be doing that [writing comics] than watching tele or anything," Ms Richards said.
Between writing comics, Ellis goes between school, playing rugby league, cricket and motocross.
He said when he grows up, he hopes to be an artist, a teacher or a footy player.
