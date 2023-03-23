HAYDEN Marr's hacking career might only be young but it's already off to a sensational start.
The Bathurst Pony Club member, at 12 years old, added wins at the recent Blayney and Lithgow shows to his growing list of hacking success across this year's events across the region.
Marr and his horse Disney have been not only racking up their share of hacking awards against other junior competitors but also adult rivals.
Marr's mother, Elise, said in short space of time her son has enjoyed a lot of success.
"He starting showing only last year and this year he's been to five ag shows in our local area," she said.
"He's won champion ridden pony hack at four of them, and won supreme hack of the show at three of those events. He competes against everyone of all ages for that title.
"He's also won champion rider aged 12 to 17 years at each of those shows as well."
That's not a bad effort from someone sitting right at the younger end of that age group.
But when he look at the work Marr's put into his riding and preparation it's no wonder he continues to excel in his events.
"He's been riding since he was probably six months old," his mother laughed.
"He's been on a horse's back ever since then, but he's been training a bit more intensely over the past year.
"He's had Disney now for nearly two years and rides him almost every day. We've got 12 horses, and he sometimes rides multiple horses each day, but Disney is his main pony."
Presenting a show hack is all about showing off a horse with both strong presence and great conditioning.
Horses are judged on a mixture of soundness in body and overall manners.
So far, Marr and Disney have got the formula worked out to perfection to start the 2023 show season.
Marr and other Bathurst Pony Club members will be hosting a derby day this Sunday, where riders will take part in dressage, showjumping and cross country events.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.