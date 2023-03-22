A PROPOSED car park to service a multi-storey medical centre and parking demand in the Bathurst CBD has received a pre-election funding promise for the second time in less than a year.
Just under 12 months after the Member for Calare Andrew Gee committed $15 million to the car park if the federal Coalition was returned at the last federal election (which it was not), Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has committed $10 million to the same project.
In an announcement on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Toole said the construction of a 900-space car park would ensure the community could easily access services at the medical centre, including a private hospital, specialist practices, radiology and pathology services.
"The new medical centre will create a hub of health services in the heart of Bathurst and it's critical for people seeking care and treatment that there is adequate and accessible parking to support access to those services," he said.
"If re-elected, a Liberal and National Government will commit up to $10 million to help Bathurst Regional Council deliver the parking that's needed to support this new health precinct and ease existing parking pressures in the CBD.
"Better parking will help facilitate greater foot traffic and access for tourists, locals and small businesses in the CBD now and for the future."
Mr Toole's $10 million commitment follows the Bathurst RSL Club and the integrated medical centre developers' decision to jointly contribute $8.4 million to the construction of the car park.
Mr Gee did not have to follow through on his $15 million commitment because the federal Coalition lost last year's poll to Labor, but he put pressure on the new Albanese government in the lead-up to its first budget in October last year.
A press release from Mr Gee last year said he had raised the issue of funding for the car park with the new Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Catherine King, and he said the councils and community groups of his electorate were nervously "waiting for news on the fate of key regional projects and grants programs that are vital to the future of our country communities".
The car park did not subsequently receive any funding from the Albanese government.
Mr Gee, during his pre-election announcement last year, also estimated the cost of the car park at around $28 million, with a further $2.5 million needed to upgrade the traffic network on Howick and Rankin streets.
Mr Toole said the proposed integrated medical centre would be an additional boost to health services for local families and build on the $200 million redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital that has been announced by the NSW Government.
Bathurst Regional Council resolved last year to amend its Local Environment Plan (LEP) to accommodate the size of the proposed medical centre and car park.
That amendment does not grant development consent for the project, which is a decision that will be made at a state level.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.