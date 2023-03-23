Western Advocate
Latest News

Stock feed delivered to fire devastated farmers in Hill End

Updated March 23 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
Hay on the way. The hay which was taken to fire devastated property owners in Hill End, thanks to the Bathurst RSL Club.

BATHURST RSL Club has answered a call for help from farmers in the Hill End region whose livelihoods have been devastated by bushfires which have torn through the region.

