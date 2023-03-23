BATHURST RSL Club has answered a call for help from farmers in the Hill End region whose livelihoods have been devastated by bushfires which have torn through the region.
The recent Alpha Road Tambaroora bushfires around Hill End has burnt through more than 18,000 hectares, destroyed six homes and has caused almost 200 sheep to be euthanised, with hundreds not surviving the fire.
Income for farmers has evaporated and some have zero feed for remaining stock.
Bathurst RSL Club's chief executive officer Peter Sargent said when the club realised the depth of the crisis, it stepped up and helped out.
"Within 48 hours of becoming aware of the depth of the crisis, the Bathurst RSL Club pledged and paid $10,000 to purchase much needed stock feed, as well as then paying an additional $9,006 for transport when emergency funding was not available to cover these costs," he said.
The money was donated to the Lions District 201N4 Fire and Flood appeal.
Mr Sargent said Lions Disaster Relief coordinator Anne Jones, from Geurie Lions Club, got straight on the job and immediately organised three loads of barley hay to be delivered to the affected areas within a few days.
"We started off with a $10,000 donation, but when it became apparent that there were no funds for transporting the feed, we almost doubled our donation to a total of $19,006," he said.
"We know these farmers and their stock need immediate assistance and we decided we would make it happen. We did what clubs do in an emergency, we stepped up and got the job done.
For more information on how best to donate, please see the Facebook page of Andrew Gee MP, who is providing information in relation to this disaster and how people can help.
