JASON Hewitt was hoping that his return to the training scene would get off to a memorable beginning, and thanks to his horse Chiseled qualifying for this Saturday night's Bathurst Gold Chalice you can mark that start down as a roaring success.
Chiseled is part of Hewitt's small three-horse operation that he's had going since his return to training last year, based out of the Brooklyn Lodge stables.
On top of Chiseled's upcoming run in the $100,000 Gold Chalice there will also be the gold consolation event to look forward to later in the meeting for Hewitt with Excess Vitality.
Hewitt said it's exciting to be back training again, especially with some promising runners already to his name.
"I trained a couple of horses earlier on when I was probably 18 or 19 but only got my trainer's licence again midway through last year," he said.
"I've got just the three horses racing for me at the moment so it's all still pretty new. As for the Gold Crown, this is my first carnival as a trainer."
Getting a runner into one of the finals has already made this a brilliant debut carnival for Hewitt.
Regardless of the result in Saturday night's final Chiseled's efforts have already made Hewitt very proud.
The Huntsville gelding finished a narrow second as favourite in his heat behind Shane Sanderson's Catalpa Rescue, leaving him just shy of picking up a sixth career victory.
In his previous two-year-old preparation Chiseled went on a four-race winning streak which culminated in a NSW Breeders Challenge Western 2YO Final victory.
Saturday's final will be the horse's toughest test yet.
An already challenging race will be made all the more difficult after he drew the widest gate on the back row.
That's not the end of the world for Chiseled, who has been showing Hewitt a preference from racing back in his fields anyway.
Hewitt said Chiseled pulled up well from his heat and showcased what he's capable of.
"He went super in his heat, and the one who beat him is a really nice horse," he said.
"We probably learned that he runs best with a sit. A lot of his wins have come from him running behind. I'm not worried at all, and I think he's only going to improve from that run.
"We haven't got an ideal draw. We'll need some luck, so we'll just see what happens. I hope they'll run on a little bit, which will help us, but he's pulled up great from that run on Monday."
The Gold Chalice gets underway from 9.02pm at Bathurst Paceway.
