FITTER, better, faster, stronger - that's the mission of improvement talented Bathurst netball trio Samantha Hanrahan, Milla Nelson and Ella Kilby will undergo this year.
They'll do it as members of the Western Region Academy of Sport's netball squad.
All three are already regarded as not only three of Bathurst's finest young netballers, but amongst the best in the Central West.
Just earning selection in a the 22-player WRAS squad was not an easy process.
"The selection panel was very impressed with the talent displayed at the trials, which highlights that the sport has a very bright future in the Central West," Candice Boggs, the academy's executive officer, said.
Hanrahan was one five Bathurst players in last year's academy squad, during which time she not only got to play against some of the state's best, but learn from elite level coaches.
She attended the Academy Challenge in Port Macquarie where she was mentored by NSW Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald, NSW Swifts Academy coach and former Swifts player Abbey McCulloch, and Netball Australia's pathway head coach Anita Keelan.
While Hanrahan is one of a handful of returning squad athletes, this season is Nelson and Kilby's first involvement with the program.
Nelson, who is also a talented swimmer and triathlete, was a member of the Bathurst under 14s side that played at last year's Netball NSW state titles.
Kilby also attended the state titles last year, playing for the Bathurst under 15s, while on a club level she was part of the Scots All Saints College outfit that reached the first week of the A grade finals.
The Bathurst trio are currently working with their fellow squad members and four athlete umpires as they look to participate in two academy tournaments.
They have been working together since February under the guidance of new head coach Nardia Macdonald, taking part in a series of fitness tests, being put through their paces on the court and working through the fundamentals of the sport.
Boggs was full of praise for this year's squad that has already displayed not only the skills, but application and dedication that sets them up for a successful season ahead.
"The squad is a good combination of the talented bottom-age athletes joining the WRAS returning athletes," she said.
"They have progressed really well since coming together in February and are very much looking forward to a weekend-long camp in Sydney in March.
"Following that the focus will turn to the 2023 Your Local Club Academy Games to be held in Wagga Wagga in April. They will also travel to Port Macquarie in September where they will compete against 10 other Regional Academies of Sport from across the state in the Greater Bank Academy Challenge.
"We're delighted with the way this squad is shaping up and are very much looking forward to seeing them develop across the season."
The academy's netball program aligns with the Netball NSW Athlete Pathway Framework and features on court skills training, fitness, and athlete education.
It also plays a vital role in identifying, monitoring, and developing the skills of young netballers.
Also returning this season is Greater Bank, which is now into its fifth year as major sponsor of the Western Region Academy of Sport's netball program.
"This partnership not only provides financial support for the program, but we will also be conducting financial literacy education sessions in association with the University of Newcastle that will assist the athletes in their personal development off the court," Emma Brokate, Greater Bank's chief distribution officer, said.
