Samantha Hanrahan, Milla Nelson and Ella Kilby named in WRAS netball squad

By Newsroom
Updated March 23 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 7:30am
Bathurst trio Ella Kilby, Mila Nelson and Samantha Hanrahan have all been selected in the 2023 Western Region Academy of Sport's netball squad. Picture supplied

FITTER, better, faster, stronger - that's the mission of improvement talented Bathurst netball trio Samantha Hanrahan, Milla Nelson and Ella Kilby will undergo this year.

