TEAM work makes the dream work - it might be something of a cliché, but it's exactly what Western coach Kaitlyn Mason is stressing to the players in her Lisa Fiaola side.
This Sunday she'll have her first chance to see how that dream is likely to unfold as Western takes on Monaro in a trial match.
Mason knows her under 17s squad is packed with talent, so if they click as a unit, she knows the result will be a tough and exciting brand of football.
"This year we've picked a side based off their work ethic at the trial as well as the talent and skills which they brought," she said.
"Their ability to play with girls from different teams they aren't used to playing with was a big thing too, we wanted to build around good team work and have that vibe where all the girls work together, no matter what club they're from.
"I think we've put a side together that can do that."
Mason was at the helm last season when Western had its first tilt in the under 17s female competition and is delighted to once more be involved.
The Lisa Fioala Cup is designed as a stepping stone for emerging talents and it's exactly that - emerging talents - that fill her squad.
There are seven members of last season's Western Women's Rugby League under 16 premiership winning Orange Vipers side, including star halves Georgie Barrett and Paige Bohringer.
Fellow grand finalists Woodbridge are represented, as are Castlereagh, Midwest Brumbies and the Goannas.
As for the Bathurst based Panorama Platypi, star back Samantha Hanrahan, props Mary Maher and Bree Muldoon, plus second rower Zoe Lee all made the cut.
"Bathurst has been strong the couple of years we've had this comp, especially in the younger age groups," Mason said.
"All four of them bring different things to the team, their work ethic, and Sammy, she's pretty versatile wherever you play her. You can put her on the wing, in the halves, she gives 110 percent wherever she plays.
"The other girls, their ability to be very coachable as well ... it's been an easy transition, they're open to anything and willing to learn."
One thing Mason wants all her players to learn is just how special it is to wear the green and white Western Division colours.
They are colours which have been worn by the region's finest - male and female - over the years and carry pride and prestige.
"That was something I wanted to bring into it for the girls in this age group, and any team I've coached, it's about playing for that jersey you've got on and that girl next to you wearing that same jersey," Mason said.
"I want them to know what it represents, that feeling of pride when you pull on that jersey and knowing you're going to go out there and give 110 percent not only for yourself, but as a team.
"I think we've put together a really good group of girls, they don't take anything lightly at training, and I know they'll give 110 percent when they step on that field and play with that jersey on."
This year teams competing in the cup have been split into northern and southern conferences, with the country regions such as Western in the main placed in the latter.
While a draw is yet to be released, Western will be playing in a round-robin format carnival at Goulburn.
It is a way for players to showcase their skills and again highlight the quality within the Western region, with the likes of Lee (Sydney Roosters) and Hanrahan (Canterbury Bankstown) having already worked with bigger Sydney clubs.
"The pathways that are there, the opportunities they have to partake in now are a lot greater than what they had five-10 years ago, even when I was playing," Mason said.
"It's amazing to see those pathways there at such a young age and good to see we're getting noticed now out in the Western region given the talent of girls coming through.
"It also shows the skill and the effort that coaches are putting in at the club level."
Monaro, the side that Western faces this Sunday in the Grenfell-based trial, will also compete in the southern conference carnival.
It will give Mason an ideal chance to see what Western needs to work on ahead of that carnival.
"It will be good to see how the girls go this weekend and where we are at after all our training. I'm really excited," she said.
"We've had about three or four training sessions since we've named the team, a lot better than last year when we could only fit in the two. Hopefully we'll fit one in after the trial and one in Goulburn when we arrive too."
Kick off in the trial at Grenfell is at noon, with a match between Western and Monaro's open women's sides to follow.
