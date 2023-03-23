Silver lining for Rue during a quiet Bathurst Gold Crown carnival

NORMALLY the Bathurst Gold Crown carnival is a hectic time of the year for Mat Rue but with very few of the juvenile horses in his stable being ready to race this time around he's having a quieter experience.
But that hasn't stopped the Bathurst trainer from picking up some extra drives during the carnival - one of those being a winning effort with KerryAnn Morris' Fireproof on Wednesday night.
Rue and Fireproof ($3.50) found space at the right time to race up alongside favourite Bolero ($2.90, Lleyton Green) in the final stages of the Bathurst Gold Tiara Silver Consolation (1,730 metres).
In the closing strides Fireproof got his neck ahead to win in a mile rate of 1:58.0.
Morris' stablemate Eye Can Try ($3.50, Robbie Morris) rounded out the top three.
Rue said the filly responded well when he called upon her to make a charge.
"Rob said she was a bit unlucky in her heat. She went good. She came out of the gate nice and relaxed under me when I needed her to and then she was strong to the line," he said.
"He said to me to let her come out within herself and indicated that she probably wouldn't be strong enough to lead the whole way if she did find herself in front.
"We did a fair share of work early but the best part was that she came back under me."
Rue opted to save ground at the start from gate four and sat three back along the pegs while Lleyton Green took favourite Bolero out into the lead.
Bolero would gain a small break over the rest of the field inside the last 400m and threatened to run away with the race.
Luckily for Rue a gap opened up to his outside which allowed him to peel out and make a charge at Bolero in the final sprint.
"It was pretty tight everywhere but I was pretty lucky that the horse to my outside tired quicker than the one that was in front of me," Rue said.
"It could have been a trickier situation if the one in front of me tired about 100m quicker than what it did, although a lot of other things also went our way."
It will be an unusually quiet finals night on Saturday for Rue, who has no horses in action and no drives lined up for the meeting.
His best result on Wednesday night, outside of his driving win, came with Mighty Atom's third placing in the Honouree Stakes Consolation (1,730 metres).
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
