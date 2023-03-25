A COUPLE of years ago I wrote an Eco News article about electric vehicles, and things have developed a bit since then, so I thought it was time for an update.
At the time I last wrote - 2021 - electric vehicles (EVs) made up less than one per cent of all vehicle sales in Australia.
Sales of pure electric vehicles have improved, but sales of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) have surged.
Recently I read that one in three cars Toyota sold in 2022 was a hybrid. Hybrid sales outstripped sales of pure EVs by two to one.
RECENT ECO NEWS COLUMNS:
So what's a hybrid? It has electric and internal combustion (ICE) motors.
They have much smaller batteries than EVs, and can only run for a short distance on battery, after which the petrol engine will kick in, and provide power to both move the car and charge the battery.
They're more expensive than petrol vehicles but more economical, and much cheaper than EVs.
Amazingly, the first hybrid vehicle - the Ferdinand Porsche-designed Semper Vivus (Latin for "Forever Alive") - was produced in 1900. It used two cleverly designed electric motors in the front wheel hubs.
Two 3.5hp petrol motors ran generators to charge the batteries. The vehicle had a battery range of about 50km and a top speed of 35km/h.
The electric motors could be used for braking, but did not charge the battery while braking. All in all, an incredible vehicle for 1900.
A new class of electric vehicle is the PHEV - plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.
These have an internal combustion engine, but have a larger battery than a regular hybrid (40 to 90km range), and you can plug them in to recharge them.
So for running around Bathurst, you can just use them like an electric vehicle.
But go further afield and the ICE kicks in. No looking for charging stations or waiting for recharges.
To my mind, at this stage of the evolution of EVs and their infrastructure, they're a great compromise. They're more expensive than hybrids, but less than pure EVs.
The Porsche company was only formed in 1931 and only 80 years later was the Porsche Cayenne S PHEV introduced. Around $150,000 though!
There are a lot of cheaper PHEVs starting at around $50,000. Still a big outlay for most ... I just need to win Lotto!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.