By David Ashton
March 25 2023 - 11:00am
Bathurst has gone from a small electric vehicle charging station in the CBD to a large, multi-bay supercharging station near the visitor information centre in recent years.

A COUPLE of years ago I wrote an Eco News article about electric vehicles, and things have developed a bit since then, so I thought it was time for an update.

