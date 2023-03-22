Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Rainfall not enough to put out Hill End area bushfire

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Rural Fire Service volunteer on the fireground in the Hill End area on March 17 assisting with containment. Picture by NSW RFS - Cudgegong District/DC Grant Paisley, Daniel Clarke

RAINFALL was what volunteers on the fireground near Hill End had hoped for, and while the prayer was answered, it wasn't enough to see the end of the bushfire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.