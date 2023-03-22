RAINFALL was what volunteers on the fireground near Hill End had hoped for, and while the prayer was answered, it wasn't enough to see the end of the bushfire.
With under 10 millimeters of rain falling on the fireground on Wednesday, March 22, it has left firefighters wanting more.
As the bushfire nears its third week alight on March 26, crews have not taken their foot off the gas, according to NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) inspector Troy Gersback.
"While the rain yesterday and last night was most welcome, a bit more would've been nice," Mr Gersback said.
"There were some reports yesterday of possible new fires but thankfully our ground crews and aircraft investigated those areas and no new fires were detected.
"We're very much in tune that there's still quite a large fire risk across the wider Central Tablelands around the Mid-Western, even in Bathurst and Lithgow."
Local crews were lent a helping hand from neighbouring districts, other emergency services including Fire and Rescue, National Parks as well as residents to get the fire contained in just 10 days.
"The fire certainly had the potential to continue for a number of weeks, so to get it in a box and wrapped up as promptly as we did in 10 days, it's certainly a massive effort," Mr Gersback said.
About 20 millimeters of rain is predicted across the Central Tablelands on March 23, as patrols across the wider area continue.
The RFS have confirmed the fire has been put back to a 'patrol' status.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
