Asbestos removal delays work on Hereford Street car park

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
March 27 2023 - 4:30am
Stalled works at the new carpark at the Hereford Street sports complex. Picture by Chris Seabrook.

Work on a new car park at the Hereford Street sporting complex remains stalled, with the removal of asbestos expected to continue for another five weeks.

