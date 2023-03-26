Work on a new car park at the Hereford Street sporting complex remains stalled, with the removal of asbestos expected to continue for another five weeks.
Asbestos, which has been banned in Australia since 2003, was found at the site in December, forcing construction work to cease.
Bathurst Regional Council manager of technical services, Bernard Drum, said council is not concerned about the possibility of more asbestos being found.
"An asbestos removal plan is in place and removal work is in progress," he said.
"Asbestos is evident in remnant building rubble on the site. Exact quantities are hard to estimate, and all waste will be assessed as it is removed and disposed of in accordance with the adopted plan.
"The remediation strategy accommodates for the fact that asbestos will be identified as it is uncovered and disposed of appropriately as the project progresses."
Mr Drum said works on the car park will recommence progressively, once asbestos clearance has been given over parts of the site.
"The amenities building works are unaffected by the asbestos finding or removal activities," he said.
Both St Pat's (rugby league) and Bathurst Bulldogs (rugby union) have been unable to use their grounds since the closure.
With their respective seasons set to kick-off next month, Mr Drum said he's hoping works will not affect both clubs.
"Council is working closely with the clubs to ensure that use of the fields is not prevented by works as they progress," he said.
"At this stage, council does not anticipate that car park works will prevent the use of any facilities," he said.
The car park is part of a multi-million project to expand the facilities at the Hereford Street sporting complex.
The development was announced in late 2018, with council and the NSW government saying their $6.2 million investment would see the delivery of two new fields, a sealed car park, a roundabout to make it easier to get into the precinct, and an amenities building to service the two new fields.
Work on the car park, which will offer nearly 800 spaces, commenced in late 2022.
Mayor Robert Taylor said a sealed car park will make a big difference at the Hereford Street sporting complex, with the existing parking area often becoming a bog following rainfall in the region.
"I was down here for the Bathurst Bulldogs grand finals," he said.
"We were in this car park on the grass, getting bogged. To have a sealed car park will be terrific for the complex. It'll have lighting, greenery and walkways."
He also said the car park could take the pressure off parking in the central business district, which is within walking distance of the sporting complex.
Meanwhile, work is continuing on the two new fields, which are expected to host their first rugby league and rugby union matches sometime in 2023.
