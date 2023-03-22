COMMUNICATION students at Charles Sturt University have been busy producing news stories for 2MCE.
As part of their second-year course work, journalism students have been researching, interviewing and writing a mix of local, state and international stories.
In the first student-produced local news bulletin for the year, stories covered included election issues for our region, among them climate change, housing and the proposed tunnel through the Blue Mountains.
Other local news coverage included local St Patrick's Day celebrations, the Fast Cars theatre show and the local rugby league and AFLX rounds.
RECENT TUNED IN COLUMNS:
There were also stories that investigated the working conditions of teachers in regional areas and Australian university research into improving mental health through physical activity.
International coverage included perspectives on the monarchy in Jamaica and the closing of an ice-skating rink in Canada.
Remy Naughton anchored the first bulletin, the first of three before the Easter break.
Local radio news production is an example of the hands-on learning experiences afforded to Charles Sturt University Bathurst students at 2MCE.
Tune in to hear student-produced news stories on Wednesday at 5.30pm on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or 2mce.org.
WE'RE always recruiting new volunteers at 2MCE.
If you enjoy listening to the station, you might like to get involved.
Volunteering in community radio isn't just about being on air. You might like to help us with publicity, fundraising, booking interviews, audio editing or cataloguing our music library.
Community radio is a fun and rewarding place to volunteer.
You'll be joining a group of like-minded people who are passionate about telling the stories of our community.
To find out more, please contact the station on 6338 4790 or email 2mce@csu.edu.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.