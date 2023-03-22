Western Advocate
What's the story? Communication students get hands-on to present the news | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:05am, first published 9:00am
Remy Naughton anchored the first student-produced local news bulletin for the year.

COMMUNICATION students at Charles Sturt University have been busy producing news stories for 2MCE.

