START fast, finish fast, win - that is what Nick Barlow is planning to do on Saturday when he pulls on a Blayney Bears jumper for the first time.
The Bathurst talent, who has previously lined up for St Pat's in Group 10 and Canowindra in the Woodbridge Cup, was one of the Bears' star signings for season 2023.
While Barlow and his team-mates will spend this season in the Western reserve grade premiership, the hard-charging forward is seen as a key cog in the Bears' plan to return to the top tier.
Prior to signing up Barlow said that he'd never envisaged playing for Blayney - "not in a million years" - but he now can't wait to make an impact.
He gets his first chance when Blayney hosts its pre-season reserve grade knockout.
The Bears have been drawn to play 2022 Group 10 premiers Bathurst Panthers and runners-up Lithgow in the pool rounds.
"Everybody plays to win and that's going to be our mindset this weekend, but just getting some kays in the legs and bit of air into the lungs too, that's going to be part of it," Barlow said.
"We've got Panthers and Lithgow, they both made the grand final last year, but we don't want anything less.
"It will be you want to start fast, finish fast.
"We should have a fairly handy pack and I'm really excited to play alongside a few of them.
"Like I'm looking forward to have a run with my brother [Nate] and Ben [Glasson] and Farry [Zack Farr] and all the rest of the boys."
Though Barlow is new to the Bears, he has prior experience playing alongside some of those who will join him in the maroon and white.
A number of the current Bears played together for the Carcoar Crows in last October's Midwest Community Cup - a competition they won.
They include Jackson Carter. The halfback was Group 10's joint under 18s player of the year last season as he starred for Bathurst Panthers, while he was voted Carcoar's players' player too.
"Jacko has come over, he's looking forward to it. I've been speaking to him almost every arvo and he can't wait to get out there," Barlow said.
"We had a run together for Carcoar at the back end of last year, we had a ball, so it will be good to play with him again.
"There are a few fresh faces in there with myself being one, and we're all looking forward to this weekend. Finally we get to put a bit of football together with each other and see where we are at before the comp starts."
Blayney made it to the elimination semi-final in last season's Group 10 reserve grade competition, but this season under co-coaches Alex Pettit and Jesse Nixon will play in the new Western-wide premiership.
The battle between Group 10 and Group 11 based clubs is one Barlow knows will be a challenge, but he and his fellow Bears are eager to rip in.
"I have only just come to club, but after Blayney being out of first grade for a bit I think everyone is excited to rebuild the club, we are in a bit of a rebuilding phase, but I think everyone is looking forward to it," he said.
"It will be a very high standard for football for a reserve grade comp, I think it will be a pretty tough year.
"The standard out there was high as well, I definitely wasn't expecting it to be as tough as it was, but I don't think it will be much of a change coming back this year.
"I've played alongside some of the boys from Group 11 in rep sides over the years and there's a lot of talent out there. It's going to be good to challenge those boys out there this year."
Before that though comes Saturday's knockout at King George Oval. The Bears play Panthers at 11.50am and Lithgow from 1.30pm, with the final to kick-off at 3.45pm.
