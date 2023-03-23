Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Bathurst soaked by Wednesday rain, with more forecast

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain falls down on someone holding an umbrella. Picture file

BATHURST has been soaked by a healthy dumping of rain on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.