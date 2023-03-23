BATHURST has been soaked by a healthy dumping of rain on Wednesday.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday morning, 16.2 millimetres of rain was record at the Bathurst Airport.
The majority of that rain fell between 3.30pm and 5pm on Wednesday afternoon.
It's the wettest day of March so far, beating the previous high of 9.2mm, which was record on Sunday, March 5.
Comparing rain records from across the entirety of 2023, it was the second wettest day, just beaten out by the 19mm that fell on January 2.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there's more rain expected on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
On Thursday, there's very high chance of showers, becoming more widespread during this afternoon and evening. There's the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.
Come Friday, conditions will be partly cloudy, with a very high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. There'll be another chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.
There's a very high chance of showers about the Blue Mountains, high chance elsewhere on Saturday, with another chance of a thunderstorm.
Rain is unlikely on Sunday and Monday, but showers are likely to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.
