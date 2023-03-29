A SELECTION of the region's finest emerging local talent will converge on Keystone 1889 this week for headspace Bathurst's first ever Battle of the Bands event.
With 13 acts scheduled to take part, the event, to be held on Friday, March 31, will see each act compete for a host of constructive prizes.
Headspace Bathurst community engagement co-ordinator Sam Bolt said the prizes will give young musicians incentive to further develop their burgeoning musical careers.
"The winner will receive a $1000 recording package to give them studio time locally, and we've reached out to local audio producers, such as Bathurst's Tim Roebuck [Tim Roebuck Audio Productions], O'Connell's Kris Schubert [The Boatshed], Orange's Craig Honeysett [Dotted Eight Studio] and Pat O'Donnell [Rolling Wheel Studios] to facilitate this prize," Mr Bolt said.
"We've also got around $1000 worth of vouchers from Lander's Music to present as consolation prizes, and we'd like to thank Lander's for waiving part of the cost in securing the vouchers, as they too support the development of youth musicians in the Central West."
Mr Bolt said the Battle of the Bands concept was developed on the back of headspace Bathurst's successful Soundcheck program, which has been running since late 2020, to help improve the mental wellbeing of young people through music.
"Soundcheck continues to enjoy success every Monday during school terms, with around 10 participants taking part each week, and Mitchell Conservatorium continues to assist us in the program's facilitation through their provision of two mentors," he said.
"In July last year, we received a funding extension to the Youth Opportunities grant we were awarded from the state government in 2021, on the provision we get a Battle of the Bands event going alongside the continuation of Soundcheck.
"Which brings us to now, and we're thrilled to say we'll have members of Soundcheck competing at Battle of the Bands as one of the acts in what will be, for many of them, their first experience performing for a crowd."
Mr Bolt said he's excited to see the event bring people together for the shared love of music.
"Music is incredibly important to the mental wellbeing of so many people. It can speak to us in tough times, empower us to move forward and let us know we're never alone, no matter the situation," he said.
"We hope this event will bring further attention to headspace's vital role as an early intervention youth mental health service for young people aged 12 to 25, as well as Keystone 1889's grand standing as one of Bathurst's premier entertainment venues."
The alcohol-free event will take place on Friday, March 31 from 6.30pm. To register your attendance, visit www.eventbrite.com.au/myevent?eid=512252379657.
For more information about headspace Bathurst, visit headspace.org.au/headspace-centres/bathurst/ or follow the organisation on Facebook.
Headspace Bathurst operates through lead agency Marathon Health, and is supported by funding from Western NSW Primary Health Network through the Australian Government's PHN Program.
