IF you're looking for a place to go to find out more about local disability services, look no further than the Ready-Set-Connect event.
This event will be held from the Bathurst RSL Club on Thursday, March 30, and will be hosted by One Community.
One Community is a national disability service provider, which aims to connect and open the world of choice, control and empowerment for people with disabilities.
This is done by orchestrating events that create direct linkages between disability service providers, mainstream service providers and community groups.
According to One Community events manager Remi Bray, the event is all about opening up the world of choice and empowering people with disabilities.
"Ready-Set-Connect, is kind of like a mini expo, but with a twist. It's run in a speed dating format," Ms Bray said.
"We have service providers come along and they're like a table host, and they're promoting what they do, and then we have event attendees.
"The attendees are generally parents, carers, people with disabilities, support coordinators, and anyone who is looking for a service. They will spend five minutes at each table, and then we ring a bell to move onto the next table, and everyone meets everyone."
The event features a mix of local, and national service providers, and allows attendees the opportunity to find a provider that's the best fit for their individual needs.
Ms Bray said that this type of event is essential for smaller communities, as there can often be a lot of confusion, or lack of knowledge when it comes to services in these areas.
"One of the coolest things that I think, is that a lot of the big expos don't go to the smaller communities, whereas we do," Ms Bray said.
"When we went to the Blue Mountains for the first time, a mum came along and she was looking for a provider to do allied health for two years, and at two hours at one of our events, she found someone."
Though Ms Bray said that sometimes people in smaller communities can be slightly reluctant to attend events hosted by larger providers, she said that their main goal is to ensure everyone is empowered to make informed choices.
"The main thing for us is that we're not here to step on anyone's toes, we're genuinely here to try and help people with disabilities live their best lives," she said.
"We just want everyone to walk away from our events educated and informed, and in turn exercise their choice and control."
Anybody wishing to attend the event is invited to register online, and if you are a support coordinator who registered as an event attendee, you could win a $100 gift card of your choice.
These gift cards are proudly sponsored by Australian Health Professionals.
The event begins at 10am and is set to finish around 12:30pm.
