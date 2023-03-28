Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Disability networking session held at Bathurst RSL to help connect clients to services

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 29 2023 - 11:24am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ready-Set-Connect events are designed as a speed dating session, to provide information regarding local disability services. Picture supplied
Ready-Set-Connect events are designed as a speed dating session, to provide information regarding local disability services. Picture supplied

IF you're looking for a place to go to find out more about local disability services, look no further than the Ready-Set-Connect event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.